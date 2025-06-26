Businessolver Champions Inclusive Innovation: Leading the Market in Accessible Benefits Technology and Culture

Denver, Colorado, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businessolver®, the market-leader in SaaS-based HR and benefits technology, is proud to continue its commitment to accessible and inclusive benefits technology and workplace culture with key updates to its product lineup and the release of their annual DEIB and sustainability impact report.

In early 2025, Businessolver advanced its commitment to accessibility, inclusion, and continuous user experience innovation—enhancing its technology to better meet evolving member needs. Internally, the company deepened its DEIB impact through a strategic partnership with Holistic, a third-party DEI consultancy, contributing to a 92% improvement in overall satisfaction scores over the last five years.

“Empathy is at the core of what we do, and that means building technology and workplace experiences that support all people, a true reflection of ‘Technology with Heart’,” said Rae Shanahan, Chief Strategy Officer at Businessolver. “Our commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) is not a campaign or a checkbox, it’s a continuous investment in people, platforms, and partnerships that reflect the people we serve.”

Businessolver prioritizes accessibility and inclusion in technology

At Businessolver, inclusion isn’t an initiative—it’s a foundational value. This means proactively aligning with the highest industry standards and embedding inclusive practices into our technology and culture. As examples:

Businessolver’s benefits administration technology, Benefitsolver, and its mobile application meet WCAG 2.2 AA standards, ensuring our digital experiences are accessible to users of all abilities.

We honor individual identity preferences by incorporating preferred names and pronouns directly into the total employee experience—seamlessly reflected across the entire platform and all member communications.

Driving success through inclusion and belonging

Additionally, our commitment to DEIB is embedded within our company’s strategic objective to support people which seeks to cultivate an inclusive, high-performing team and culture of accountability in delivering the customer experience. As such, Businessolver partners with Holistic, an organization designed to assist companies in building diverse, inclusive, vibrant workforces by using data and analysis to attract, retain, and motivate top talent. Holistic has supported Businessolver in developing annual and multi-year goals aimed at broadening our diversity efforts and building meaningful progress and programming internally.

In 2024, employees rated their workplace experience overall as positive:

84% rating of Businessolver’s internal DEIB communications

86% company culture score

83% employee experience score

91% employee retention rate

Businessolver’s advancements and company culture are further supported and governed by its annual ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) commitment, outlined in its latest Sustainability Impact Report. The report highlights Businessolver’s investments in environment-conscious initiatives, philanthropic efforts through the Businessolver Foundation, and innovative partnerships designed to make workplaces equitable and effective. Read more here: https://businessolver.com/resources/businessolvers-2024-sustainability-impact-report/

“In a time when the value of DEIB is being reconsidered by some, our commitment remains clear: inclusion is not a trend—it’s a principle,” said Shanahan. “At Businessolver, we believe that creating space for every voice, identity, and experience is essential to delivering meaningful technology and a thriving workplace.”

About Businessolver

Since 1998, Businessolver has delivered market-changing benefits technology that empowers empathetic service supported by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. The company creates client programs that maximize benefits program investment, minimize risk exposure, and engage employees with easy-to-use solutions and communication tools to assist them in making wise and cost-efficient benefits selections. Founded by HR professionals, Businessolver’s unwavering service-oriented culture and secure SaaS platform provide measurable success in its mission to provide complete client delight.

Attachment