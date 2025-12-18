New Businessolver Dashboard Gives Employers Clearer Insight into Benefits Participation and Premium Trends

Denver, Colorado, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businessolver today announced the launch of its Benefits Participation & Premium Cost Analytics Dashboard, an advanced analytics experience designed to help employers better understand how employees engage with benefits and how participation trends influence organizational cost.

As benefits costs continue to rise and expectations for transparency grow, HR and total rewards leaders are under increasing pressure to explain not just what benefits cost, but how effectively those investments are working. The new dashboard brings together real-time participation indicators, premium cost visibility, and historical enrollment patterns to provide a clearer, more strategic view of benefits performance.

Businessolver has long been known for its leadership in benefits administration and employee experience. Yet as Don King, Vice President of Total Rewards at Businessolver, explains, today’s benefits and total rewards leaders need insight that extends beyond administration to support deeper financial and workforce strategy.

“Organizations have had access to robust benefits data for years, but transforming that information into meaningful insights has often required extensive manual work or reliance on outside consultants,” King said. “This dashboard changes that dynamic. It provides immediate clarity into participation patterns, premium costs, and year-over-year movement—insights leaders can use to guide plan design, cost management, and conversations at the highest levels of their organization.”

At the center of the dashboard is a unified view of the factors that shape benefits performance, enabling employers to interpret data quickly and act with confidence. The experience helps leaders:

Understand participation trends across plans, demographics, and coverage levels to see how different employee groups engage with benefits.

Identify premium cost drivers by tracking how employer and employee contributions change over time and where cost pressure may be emerging.

Monitor enrollment movement through historical comparisons that reveal shifts in plan selection and support forecasting and scenario planning.

Together, these insights replace time-consuming manual or third-party reporting with a streamlined, reliable source of truth that supports strategic decision-making throughout the year.

Early adoption signals strong demand for this level of visibility. In its first week, page engagement grew at a rate well above previous reporting experiences, and average session time increased nearly sixfold – an early indicator that employers are seeking faster, more accessible insight into benefits performance.

For King, that engagement reflects the growing expectation for benefits technology to deliver not just transactions, but intelligence.

“Benefits leaders today are balancing the dual imperatives of enhancing employee experience and managing cost pressures,” King said. “They need information they can interpret quickly and confidently. By elevating access to enrollment and cost insights, we’re giving them a tool that supports the strategic, future-focused conversations they’re already having.”

The Benefits Participation & Premium Cost Analytics Dashboard joins Businessolver’s growing suite of Benefits Insights Dashboards, which includes analytics designed to surface engagement trends, service patterns, and employee behaviors. Together, these tools help HR and total rewards leaders move from data collection to data-informed action.

“Our goal is to make benefits data not just available, but usable,” King added. “This launch is an important step forward in helping organizations understand and manage one of their most significant investments—the health and well-being of their people.”

For more information, visit businessolver.com