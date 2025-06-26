Wrapping Machine Market to USD 7.99 Billion by 2032, Owing to Tech-Driven Automation and Sustainability Trends | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wrapping machine market size was valued at USD 5.29 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.99 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.30% over the forecast period of 2025-2032. In addition to serving the industry a market fraction of leverage, the wrapping machine market has been positively influenced by an ever-increasing demand for automation and digital, which promises to be a game changer for the industry in lock and key with automation and sustainability. Rapid industrialization has led to an increase in waste generation, which is contributing to the growth of the market by growing needs for pollution-free and multi-functional equipment in various industries. The growing importance of sustainable development in several food, consumer goods, and industrial sectors is paving the way for gradual growth over the next decade as market players are now adapting to the smart wrapping solutions that not only improve the output but also help in reducing the wastage.

The U.S. wrapping machine market is expected to grow from USD 0.63 billion in 2024 to USD 0.96 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.32%. Several factors supporting the growth of this industry include growing automation of food and pharmaceutical manufacture, the development of different packaging regulatory frameworks, and growing e-commerce trends requiring consistent, scalable wrapping solutions.





Key Players:

Lantech

Matco International

Syntegon Technology GmbH

Orion Packaging Systems LLC

I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A.

Phoenix Wrappers

Robopac

Coesia S.p.A

Durapak

ProMach Inc

Wrapping Machine Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 5.29 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.99 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.30% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Automation and efficiency are driving forces in the market, enabling high-speed, precise, and scalable packaging solutions across industries.

Stretch type, semi-automatic mode, and food application led the Wrapping Machine Market in 2024 due to efficiency, flexibility, and rising packaged food demand.

By Type

The Stretch segment dominated the Wrapping Machine Market, capturing 41% market share, owing to its cost-effectiveness, flexibility of operation, and wide usage in pallet packaging. The ability to accommodate a range of load sizes and stability in transit makes it a natural choice for industries such as logistics, storage, and retail. Its popularity is also due to automation ease and lower material loss, making it preferable in industries that want effective secondary packaging.

By Mode of Operation

In 2024, Semi-automatic wrapping machines accounted for 50% of the market, owing to their optimal blend of manual control and automation. They provide higher speed and accuracy than manually operated packaging processes without the hefty price tag of a fully automated system. These have more flexibility and work well for medium-scale manufacturers as well, and can be adapted to a wide range of product sizes.

By Application

The Food segment led the Wrapping Machine Market in 2024 with a 32% share. The growing demand for packaged foods, stringent hygiene regulations, and shelf-life extension are the factors influencing the growth of the Wrapping Machine. To meet the high volume and speed demand of food processing industries, automatic and semi-automatic machines have been deployed, which provide safe, contamination-free, and nature-free packaging for millions of consumables for up to a year.

Asia-Pacific Dominates Wrapping Machine Market in 2024, While Latin America Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region.

Asia Pacific held the dominant position in the global wrapping machine market, accounting for 38.00% of the total share in 2024. The growing industrialization of China, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia is driving vast investment in modern packaging lines. Growth drivers: Food processing, Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Electronics & E-commerce. Japanese and South Korean manufacturers are leading in the development of smart wrapping with sensors, automated control, and remote diagnostics capabilities. Furthermore, immense eco packaging trends are being witnessed, which in turn gives rise to bio degradable film compatibility in film wrapping machines. Quality certification and packaging norms imposed by governments have propelled the rapid modernization of production facilities, which is beneficial for domestic and global OEMs. Asia Pacific remains at the forefront due to its low labor cost environment, coupled with increasing penetration levels of advanced wrapping technologies.

Latin America is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the wrapping machine market. Food and beverage manufacturers in Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are upgrading packaging systems on the backs of economic recovery. With e-commerce growing, the need for automated wrapping to facilitate logistics and cold-chain requirements is rising. The demand for low-waste, energy-efficient wrapping machines has been supported by increasing awareness regarding optimization in logistics, and regulatory pressure reducing excessive use and production of plastics. Semi-automatic units and stretch wrapping units suitable for small- to mid-tier production are being marketed by local suppliers in Mexico and Chile at cost-competitive prices, while international brands have seen opportunities for direct investments or partnerships with distributors over expanding dairy, snack food, and pharma industries. Market growth is also boosted by increased foreign investment and infrastructure improvements.





