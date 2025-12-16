Enterprise Agentic AI Market Set for Rapid Expansion to USD 71.91 Billion by 2033, Driven by Autonomous Workflows and Intelligent Automation | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Enterprise Agentic AI Market size is valued at USD 3.81 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 71.91 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 46.16% from 2026 to 2033.

As businesses prioritize intelligent decision-making, speed automation, and move toward autonomous processes, the enterprise agentic AI market is growing quickly. Agentic AI systems are capable of autonomous data analysis, task execution, and process optimization, which lowers operating costs and boosts productivity.





Download PDF Sample of Enterprise Agentic AI Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/9068

The U.S. Enterprise Agentic AI Market size is valued at USD 1.36 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 27.80 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 45.91% during the forecast period.

The robust use of autonomous AI systems that improve decision-making, expedite processes, and lower personnel costs is driving the rapid growth of the U.S. enterprise agentic AI market. Demand across key industries is further accelerated by growing enterprise expenditures in intelligent automation, sophisticated LLM-based agents, and productivity-focused AI technologies.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Agentic AI Platforms led with 33.8% share in the market as enterprises increasingly prioritize unified agent-based architectures to automate workflows, connect multimodal systems, and orchestrate autonomous decision-making. AI Models & Agents is the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 29.6% due to rising adoption of autonomous task execution, self-improving systems, and adaptive reasoning agents across business operations.

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-Based led with 57.4% market share due to its scalability, lower infrastructure cost, and seamless integration with enterprise systems. Hybrid Deployment is the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 31.2% as enterprises seek to balance cloud efficiency with on-premise control and data protection.

By Application

Workflow Automation led with 28.9% share as enterprises adopt agentic AI to streamline repetitive processes, reduce operational costs, and enhance productivity. Customer Support & Conversational Agents is the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 33.7% as businesses deploy autonomous LLM-driven agents capable of handling queries, resolving issues, and performing actions without human intervention.

By End-User Industry

IT & Telecom led with 31.5% share in the market due to extensive reliance on automation, AIOps, network monitoring agents, and AI-driven service operations. Healthcare & Life Sciences is the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 30.8% as organizations increasingly use agentic AI for clinical decision support, medical documentation, workflow triage, regulatory compliance, and patient engagement.

If You Need Any Customization on Enterprise Agentic AI Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/9068

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Enterprise Agentic AI Market with a 42.00% revenue share in 2025 due to strong enterprise digital maturity, rapid integration of autonomous AI systems, and high adoption across BFSI, tech, and healthcare sectors.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 47.49% over 2026-2033 driven by aggressive digital transformation, expanding SME adoption, and rapid scaling of AI-powered automation across manufacturing, retail, and IT services.

Growing Demand for Autonomous AI Systems to Streamline Enterprise Workflows to Drive Expansion Globally

As businesses look for solutions that can manage tasks autonomously, speed up workflows, and minimize manual intervention, the emergence of autonomous AI systems is changing organizational operations. Businesses may automate intricate procedures, enhance decision-making, and boost overall efficiency with agentic AI. Agent-based architectures are being used by businesses more and more to manage repetitive operations, analyze data, and coordinate departmental actions. Autonomous agents become crucial tools for improving workflow continuity and lowering resource bottlenecks as companies seek operational efficiency and quicker execution. One of the main factors driving the global agentic AI market ahead is this rising need.

Key Players:

Microsoft

Google

OpenAI

Anthropic

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

IBM

ServiceNow

Salesforce

Adept

Moveworks

Aisera

Inflection

Writer

Cursor

Tonkean

Pactum

Globality

Accenture

Deloitte

Interface.ai

Recent Developments:

2025, Microsoft launched the Autonomous Agent Framework within Copilot Studio, enabling enterprises to build goal-driven AI agents that can autonomously execute multi-step business processes.

2024, Google Cloud Developed its Enterprise Agent Orchestration in Vertex AI Agent Builder, allowing companies to deploy teams of specialized AI agents that coordinate to complete complex tasks.

Buy Full Research Report on Enterprise Agentic AI Market 2026-2033 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/9068

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AI Safety, Governance & Guardrail Adoption Metrics – helps you assess enterprise readiness by analyzing the percentage of organizations implementing agent safety layers, guardrails, policy engines, monitoring frameworks, and enterprise-grade AI safety systems.

– helps you assess enterprise readiness by analyzing the percentage of organizations implementing agent safety layers, guardrails, policy engines, monitoring frameworks, and enterprise-grade AI safety systems. Hallucination Risk & Error Resolution Benchmarks – helps you evaluate operational risk by tracking the frequency of agent hallucination or mis-execution incidents and average resolution time for AI-generated conflicts or errors.

– helps you evaluate operational risk by tracking the frequency of agent hallucination or mis-execution incidents and average resolution time for AI-generated conflicts or errors. Regulatory Compliance & Transparency Indicators – helps you understand compliance maturity by measuring alignment with GDPR, SOC 2, HIPAA, and the adoption of AI audit logs and transparency tools across enterprises.

– helps you understand compliance maturity by measuring alignment with GDPR, SOC 2, HIPAA, and the adoption of AI audit logs and transparency tools across enterprises. Workforce Productivity & Human–AI Collaboration Metrics – helps you quantify business impact through changes in employee productivity, reduction in repetitive tasks, human-agent task co-completion rates, and override frequency.

– helps you quantify business impact through changes in employee productivity, reduction in repetitive tasks, human-agent task co-completion rates, and override frequency. Enterprise Agent Architecture & Model Strategy Trends – helps you uncover technology preferences by tracking adoption of open-source vs. closed-source LLMs, multimodal agents, fine-tuning versus prompt engineering, and self-correcting agent architectures.

– helps you uncover technology preferences by tracking adoption of open-source vs. closed-source LLMs, multimodal agents, fine-tuning versus prompt engineering, and self-correcting agent architectures. Agent Performance & Autonomy Benchmarks – helps you compare enterprise implementations using inference-time reduction, autonomous multi-step task completion speed, and scalability of agentic workflows.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.