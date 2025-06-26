Michael Lavin, Pioneering Leader in Technology and Agrifood Systems, Joins National 4-H Council Board of Trustees

WASHINGTON, DC, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National 4-H Council Board of Trustees welcomes Michael Lavin, founder and managing partner of Germin8 Ventures, to its Board of Trustees. A recognized leader in leveraging science and technology to transform the Ag supply chain and global food systems, Lavin brings deep expertise in emerging technologies and partnership models that align with 4-H’s commitment to innovation.

At Germin8 Ventures, Lavin leads a venture capital firm that backs pioneering technologies that drive resilience and reshape supply chains. With a portfolio spanning agriculture, biotechnology, and AI, Germin8 supports innovative startups that provide solutions for future-proofing the farm, nutrition, and food security. Additionally, Lavin serves as Vice Chairman of OSI Group, a premier global supplier of custom value-added food products to the world's leading foodservice and retail food brands.

“I’m honored to join the 4-H Board of Trustees and contribute to an organization that empowers the next generation of leaders,” Lavin said. “Our nation’s youth are a projection of America’s future, and I am grateful for the opportunity to support 4-H’s mission to equip youth with the skills, confidence, and opportunities to thrive.”

Lavin currently serves on the Board’s Investment Subcommittee, providing strategic guidance on investment decisions. His insights support long-term growth and mission-driven impact.

“As we look to prepare youth for tomorrow, Michael’s extensive knowledge recognizing innovative systems and deep understanding of agriculture and food sectors will make him a key contributor to our strategic vision,” said Mark Berven, Chair of National 4-H Council’s Board of Trustees.

Lavin’s appointment reflects 4-H’s ongoing commitment to excellence in leadership and its strategic focus on food, agriculture, AI and innovation to shape a better future for all.

ABOUT 4-H

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for careers tomorrow. 4-H programs reach nearly six million

young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. Through the Beyond Ready national initiative, 4-H aims to increase that number to ten million youth annually by 2030. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3,000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4‑H at 4-H.org

