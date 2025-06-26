Stanbridge University’s Vocational Nursing Program Ranked #1 in California by Nursingprocess.org

IRVINE, Calif., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanbridge University is pleased to share that its Vocational Nursing program at the Orange County campus has been ranked the #1 Licensed Vocational Nursing (LVN) program in California by Nursingprocess.org in its 2024 list of the state’s 20 best LVN programs.

“Our vocational nursing program has long been a foundational part of our mission to expand access to high-quality healthcare education,” said Yasith Weerasuriya, President of Stanbridge University. “This ranking is a meaningful affirmation of the hard work of our students, instructors, and clinical partners who contribute every day to building a strong, skilled nursing workforce in California.”

Nursingprocess.org evaluated programs based on several key factors, including first-time NCLEX-PN pass rates, academic quality, affordability, and student and graduate reviews. The top ranking reflects the university’s commitment to excellence in practical nursing education and student success.

Stanbridge University offers a diverse range of healthcare degree programs across its Southern California campuses in Irvine, Alhambra, Riverside, and San Marcos. The university has consistently earned recognition for academic excellence and workplace culture, including being recognized in the 2025 Carnegie Classifications as an Opportunity College and in the 2024 Best Healthcare Degree Programs Ranking in America by Research.com. The university is accredited by Investors in People in London and certified as a Great Place to Work.



