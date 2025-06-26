EVAI Wins AI-Based Transportation Solution of the Year in 8th Annual AI Breakthrough Awards Program

JACKSON, Wyo., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVAI, a pioneering AI-first company specializing in creating leading edge AI solutions to advanced data analytics for fleet management, today announced it has been selected as the winner of the “AI-based Transportation Solution of the Year” award in the 8th annual AI Breakthrough Awards program. The company was recognized for its innovative approach to modernizing how fleets manage predictive maintenance, optimize vehicle utilization, and accurately forecast total cost of ownership (TCO).

As AI Breakthrough is a leading global market intelligence organization dedicated to recognizing standout AI companies, technologies, and solutions, its annual awards program received more than 5,000 nominations from around the world this year. The 2025 judging panel selected EVAI alongside other prominent winners—spotlighting the company’s major contributions to modern fleet operations in the rapidly evolving transportation industry.

EVAI’s dual powertrain platform addresses persistent challenges in the fleet sector, where many operators still rely on outdated systems that lack predictive insights and real-time data. Through AI-driven modeling and real-time telematics integration, EVAI empowers fleet managers to proactively monitor vehicle health, predict maintenance needs, and reduce costly downtime. The platform also enables intelligent route planning and utilization analytics by leveraging historical route data, traffic patterns, and energy consumption to boost operational efficiency.

In addition to operational benefits, EVAI offers advanced AI-powered TCO forecasting. The platform analyzes a wide range of variables—including depreciation, maintenance, fuel usage, and insurance—to help fleets make financially sound decisions that reduce variability and maximize return on investment. EVAI also supports fleets transitioning to electric vehicles by providing tools for intelligent EV charging optimization, battery health forecasting, and infrastructure planning.

As transportation companies adapt to industry modernization and electrification, EVAI is helping redefine what it means to manage a modern fleet with intelligence, scalability, and precision.

“We are honored to be recognized by AI Breakthrough as a leader in AI-based transportation solutions,” said Ian Gardner, Founder and CEO of EVAI. “This award reflects the dedication of our team to build AI-driven tools that help fleets transition from reactive decision-making to predictive, cost-efficient operations. As the industry continues to evolve, we’re committed to delivering data-driven innovation that drives real-world results for our customers.”

To learn more about the 2025 AI Breakthrough Award winners and view the full list of honorees, please visit www.aibreakthroughawards.com.

About EVAI:

EVAI is a pioneering company specializing in advanced data analytics and AI-driven solutions for fleet management. Our mission is to empower fleet managers with the tools and insights they need to optimize their operations, reduce costs, and transition to sustainable electric vehicle (EV) fleets. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, predictive analytics, and real-time data, EVAI provides comprehensive solutions that address the challenges of Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) tracking and EV adoption. Our innovative platform enables fleet managers to make informed decisions, enhance efficiency, and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit www.goev.ai.