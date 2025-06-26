Glucaric Acid Market to Reach USD 1,972.30 Million by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Glucaric Acid Market Size was valued at USD 1,142.00 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1,972.30 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.08% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

Growing preference for bio-based and health-focused solutions fuels the glucaric acid market expansion across diverse industrial applications

The glucaric acid market is expanding steadily due to rising demand for natural, bio-based ingredients in food, personal care, and healthcare products. FDA recognition of calcium D-glucarate’s detoxification benefits and USDA’s 2023 report showing a 12% annual increase in plant-based ingredient use reflect growing consumer health awareness. Manufacturers like Lonza and Mitsubishi Chemical have scaled up production to meet demand across the pharmaceutical and detergent sectors. Environmental regulations are also pushing the adoption of biodegradable cleaning products. These trends are driving continuous innovation and diversified usage of glucaric acid, from corrosion inhibitors to food preservatives, strengthening the market’s global presence.





Download PDF Sample of Glucaric Acid Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4996

The U.S. Glucaric Acid market is valued at USD 229.92 million in 2024, with a market share of 6.88%, and is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

The US Glucaric Acid Market is growing rapidly, fueled by heightened consumer health awareness and increased pharmaceutical applications. Organizations like the FDA’s approval of glucarate derivatives for detoxification and cancer research have bolstered its acceptance. Leading companies such as Lonza have launched new glucaric acid-based supplements targeting liver health, accelerating market demand in the healthcare and personal care segments.

Key Players:

Rivertop Renewables

Rennovia Inc.

Kalion Inc.

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Roquette Frères

Biosynth Carbosynth

Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.

Anhui Elite Industrial Co., Ltd.

Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Chemfaces Biochemical Co., Ltd.

Glucaric Acid Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1,142.49 million Market Size by 2032 USD 1,972.30 million CAGR CAGR of 7.08% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Expansion of Sustainable Manufacturing Platforms Accelerates Glucaric Acid Market Growth.

• Regulatory Endorsements and Safety Approvals Boost Glucaric Acid Market Confidence.

If You Need Any Customization on Glucaric Acid Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4996

By Product, the Pure Glucaric Acid dominated the Glucaric Acid Market in 2024 with a 39.5% Market Share.

The dominance is due to its wide usage in pharmaceutical and personal care applications requiring high-purity formulations. Pure glucaric acid is essential in liver detox supplements and biodegradable detergents due to its non-toxic, natural profile. Companies like Lonza are scaling up high-purity production to meet strict healthcare standards. Its role as a clean-label preservative in skincare further enhances demand, making it a versatile component across health, hygiene, and sustainable consumer product segments.

By Application, the Detergents dominated the Glucaric Acid Market in 2024 with a 37.6% Market Share.

The dominance is due to rising global emphasis on eco-friendly and phosphate-free cleaning solutions. Glucaric acid derivatives are favored as effective, biodegradable alternatives to traditional chemicals in detergent formulations. Companies like BASF and Evonik have launched glucaric acid-based products supporting sustainability. Consumer preference for green homecare products, especially in North America and Asia Pacific, is accelerating adoption. The balance of cleaning performance with environmental compliance has firmly positioned glucaric acid as a key ingredient in this segment.

By Region, Asia Pacific dominated the Glucaric Acid Market in 2024, Holding a 37.5% Market Share.

The dominance is due to rapid industrial growth and expanding personal care and detergent production hubs across China, India, and Southeast Asia. Rising disposable incomes and a growing middle class are driving demand for natural, sustainable ingredients. Local manufacturers have scaled up glucaric acid output to meet domestic needs. Supportive government policies promoting green manufacturing, along with increased R&D in pharmaceutical and food applications, have further strengthened the region’s position in the global glucaric acid market.

Recent Developments

• In March 2025, SEQENS and Novonesis announce a strategic partnership to broaden access to industrial biocatalytic processes, strengthening enzyme discovery, optimization, and production capabilities that underpin efficient glucaric acid manufacturing

• In January 2024, Chr. Hansen and Novozymes complete merger to form Novonesis, creating a leading biosolutions partner with enhanced capacity to produce bio-based chemicals, including glucaric acid, for diverse industries





Buy Full Research Report on Glucaric Acid Market 2025-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4996

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.