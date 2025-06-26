MENA Cold Chain Market Projected to Hit $41.1 Billion by 2030

Boston, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the “Cold Chain Regional Analysis Market: Middle East and North Africa” is projected to reach $41.1 billion by the end of 2030, with a CAGR of 8.8% for the forecast period of 2025-2030.

This report on the MENA cold chain market evaluates the market dynamics, technological advances, and regulatory factors shaping the industry. The analysis covers applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries, and segments the market by temperature range, technology, applications, and services. It also evaluates regional trends and investment opportunities (excluding Turkey and Israel due to their advanced infrastructure). This focus on developing markets offers strategic insights for businesses aiming to expand in MENA's evolving logistics landscape.

This report is particularly relevant today because the MENA region is seeing a boom in temperature-controlled logistics, driven by the growth of food, pharmaceutical, and e-commerce industries. Governments are tightening regulations on food safety and pharmaceutical storage, increasing the need for advanced cold chain solutions. With consumption of fresh produce, dairy, and seafood increasing, efficient cold storage and transportation are essential. The rise in vaccine distribution and specialty drugs also demands reliable temperature-controlled supply chains. Technological advances like IoT, blockchain, and AI are making cold chains more efficient and regulatory compliant. Saudi Arabia and the UAE but two of the countries are investing in cold storage as part of their food security strategies, and public-private partnerships are fostering innovation and expansion in the MENA region's cold chain market.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Demand for Perishable Food and Pharmaceuticals: Growing urbanization and higher disposable incomes are increasing the demand for fresh food and temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals.

Expansion of E-commerce and Online Grocery Retail: The growing use of online shopping, especially for groceries, requires efficient cold chain logistics to maintain product quality.

Government Regulations and Food Safety Standards: Stricter food safety regulations are driving the need for advanced cold chain solutions to comply with international standards.

Investments in Cold Storage Infrastructure and Smart Technologies: Investments in cold storage and smart technologies are enhancing the efficiency and reliability of the cold chain, reducing food spoilage, and supporting the pharmaceutical industry.

Strategic Location and Growing Trade Activities: The MENA region's strategic location, makes it a crucial hub for the export and import of perishable goods.

Report Synopsis

Interesting facts:

Saudi Arabia accounted for 36% of the total MENA cold chain market in 2024.

The storage services segment dominates the MENA cold chain market by service type, accounting for 56% of the total market in 2024.

Emerging startups:

FreshOnTable: FreshOnTable is a UAE-based startup focused on farm-to-table solutions. It connects local farmers with businesses, ensuring that fresh produce reaches consumers through an optimized cold chain system.

YallaMarket: A rapid grocery delivery service in the UAE, YallaMarket relies on efficient cold chain logistics to provide fresh and frozen products within minutes, using micro-fulfillment centers and advanced cooling technologies.

Reefer-x: Reefer- is a cold chain technology startup offering real-time tracking and temperature monitoring solutions for perishable goods. It helps logistics providers optimize temperature-sensitive transportation.

TruKKer: TruKKer is a digital freight network in the Middle East that integrates cold chain logistics into its operations. The company provides temperature-controlled trucking solutions for food and pharmaceuticals.

Themar: Saudi AgriTech startup, Themar connects farmers with buyers while ensuring that fresh produce is transported under optimal cold chain conditions to reduce waste and extend shelf life.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the MENA cold chain market's projected growth rate and size?

The estimated market size of the MENA cold chain market will be $41.1 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.8% through the forecast period.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The MENA cold chain market is segmented based on technology, temperature range, service, application, and country. Technologies include blast freezing, evaporating cooling systems, vapor compression and cryogenic cooling systems. Temperature ranges include frozen, deep frozen, and chilled. The MENA cold chain market is segmented by service into storage, transportation, and value-added services. Applications include processed food products, meats, fish, poultry products, dairy products, pharma, life sciences, and chemicals, and horticulture. National estimates and forecasts are made for Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Rest of the MENA.

What will be the dominant technology segment through 2030?

The blast freezing technology segment will be dominant through the forecast period.

Which country has the largest market share?

Saudi Arabia is expected to dominate the market, with a CAGR of 10.6%, reaching $16.5 billion by 2030. Saudi Arabia's cold chain infrastructure is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for temperature-sensitive products and substantial investments in logistics and storage solutions. The Saudi cold chain sector has also witnessed significant advances in recent years. Integrating Internet of Things (IoT) devices and automation has enhanced real-time monitoring and management of temperature-sensitive goods, ensuring product integrity throughout the supply chain.

