Peachscore Welcomes 62 Innovative Startups to Data-driven Accelerator Program

Los Angeles, California , June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peachscore today proudly unveiled the 62 visionary startups joining the newest cohorts (18 and 19) of its flagship Data-Driven Accelerator Program. Hailing from 15 countries and 27 industries, these companies are not just building products—they’re reshaping what’s possible across sectors like healthtech, AI, sustainability, fintech, and beyond.

From Los Angeles to Australia, this diverse group represents the next wave of global entrepreneurship. The selected startups will unlock access to Peachscore’s AI-powered acceleration platform, benefit from expert-led mentorship, and tap into a network of resources engineered to help them scale faster and smarter.

“This new class of startups reflects the future of innovation—bold, data-centric, and impact-driven,” said Peyman Shahmirzadi, Co-founder & COO at Peachscore. “Each one brings a unique solution to a pressing problem, and we’re excited to help them move faster from idea to impact.”

Peachscore’s accelerator takes a radically modern approach—one that centers on founder flexibility, strategic data, and outcome-driven growth. Participants gain the edge they need to refine their vision, unlock capital, and build globally competitive businesses—with no equity required.

This dynamic group of startups spans multiple sectors, including: 

Peachscore’s accelerator blends real-time analytics with customized support, pinpointing growth opportunities unique to each startup’s stage and strategic position in the market. 

About Peachscore

Peachscore is a data-driven accelerator platform that leverages data intelligence, automation, and human expertise to empower early-stage companies globally at scale. The program runs 12 cohorts annually, each featuring a 12-week accelerator experience that culminates in a graduation certificate endorsed by global partners, demo day, and a full year of ongoing support from time of enrollment. Founders gain access to AI-driven recommendations, benchmarking insights, and a $2M perks catalog from top service providers. Additionally, they benefit from over 500 hours of office hours for mentorship, detailed pitch deck reviews and potential connections with investors for funding, corporations for customer acquisition, and government agencies for expansion opportunities.

