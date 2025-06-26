Peachscore Welcomes 62 Innovative Startups to Data-driven Accelerator Program

Los Angeles, California , June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peachscore today proudly unveiled the 62 visionary startups joining the newest cohorts (18 and 19) of its flagship Data-Driven Accelerator Program. Hailing from 15 countries and 27 industries, these companies are not just building products—they’re reshaping what’s possible across sectors like healthtech, AI, sustainability, fintech, and beyond.

From Los Angeles to Australia, this diverse group represents the next wave of global entrepreneurship. The selected startups will unlock access to Peachscore’s AI-powered acceleration platform, benefit from expert-led mentorship, and tap into a network of resources engineered to help them scale faster and smarter.

“This new class of startups reflects the future of innovation—bold, data-centric, and impact-driven,” said Peyman Shahmirzadi, Co-founder & COO at Peachscore. “Each one brings a unique solution to a pressing problem, and we’re excited to help them move faster from idea to impact.”

Peachscore’s accelerator takes a radically modern approach—one that centers on founder flexibility, strategic data, and outcome-driven growth. Participants gain the edge they need to refine their vision, unlock capital, and build globally competitive businesses—with no equity required.

This dynamic group of startups spans multiple sectors, including:

Administrative Services



Faltara, Ahmed Muhammed Hasan Aleryani, faltara.com





Advertising and Marketing



MyrtleBeachai.com, Ben Pittman



Rkease Company, Rashidi Kabamba, rkease.com





Agriculture and Farming



HEMPNEXIS / EQUIHEMP, Eduardo Perez, equihemp.net





Apps



MyMech, Jonathan Wies, mymechapp.com





Biotechnology



Oro Therapeutics, Matt Smith, orotherapeutics.com





Blockchain



The Einstein Bridge, Chris Chambers, theeinsteinbridge.com





Community and Lifestyle



Codename: Lulu, Eduard Dubrovski



OLLIN, Jorge Raziel, ollin.com





Design



SteelArch™ 3D DesignStudio, Riddhi Vakharia, steelarch.ca





Education



Hatsuu.com, Gunay Aliyeva, hatsuu.com



Nuubi, Kathryn Wifvat, nuubi.app





Energy



MoveAir GmbH, Camilla Thoma, moveair.energy





Events



Envire, Johanna Behm, envire.ai





Finance and Banking



CTrust, Dotan Melech, ctrust.io



Perkly, Ilkka Puikkonen, perkly.app





Food and Beverage



Healthy Gf Asian, Daphne Goh, healthygfasian.com





Gaming



Recade, Adam Daywalker, recade.io





Health Care



Armenio.ai LLC, Assadour Derderian, armenio.ai



Syauctus AI, Rahul Varman, syauctus.com



Vizzhy Inc, Harsha Vardhini Pogunul Srinivasalu



Acute Doctor Ltd, Mehrdad Dolatshahi, acutedoctor.com



Gastriled, Dr. Mathew Jafarzadeh, cosmoinnovations.com.au



Heat2Move, Francesco Pappalardo, heat2move.com





Information Technology



Bio Access Platforms, Armen Solakhyan, bioaccessplatforms.com



DoorJam DAO, Alexei Uskov, doorjamdao.com



DTM Technologies Inc., Todd Price, globalctinstitute.org/dtm



Fixensy, Md Khayrul Hasan Nayan, fixensy.com



Hercule, Baber Tufail, hercule-ai.us



Milou AI, Reza Seyedshohadaie, milou.ai





Insurance



EliteNetCoverage, Kaley Blades, elitenetmedia.com





Manufacturing



Konnect Packaging International Llp, Parth Chandra, konnectpackaging.com



Surgical Recovery Systems, LLC, Scott Adams, surgicalrecoverysystems.com





Media and Entertainment



Holican, Nathan Mengel, holican.io



VIMooZ Cinema, Terry Proctor, cinema.vimooz.com



Voycce, Roy Dickson, voycce.com



SPOZZ (by Envision Finance Technologies AG), Christian Mueller, spozz.club





Real Estate



Renowyze, Jose Benitez, renowyze.com





Science and Engineering



Portal Aircraft Company, James Thurman





Smart City



inCitu, Dana Chermesh, incitu.xyz



EcoPark, Amer Hosseini





Software



Artisan Technologies, Michael Sedique, artisantec.io



Bonded, Glen Cameron, bonded2.com



Elevate Innovations, Home Business, ElevateInnovationsBenAI



HitchGuardian, Ricardo Esteban, hitchguardian.me



Kleo, Joe Robson, kleocloud.com



Lowcoder Software LTD, Falk Wolsky, lowcoder.cloud



69moons, Moon Cho, demo.69moons.co



DiceBreaker Books, Brendan Rogers, dicebreakerbooks.com



Love Warranty LIMITED, James Purcell, lovewarranty.co.uk



MiOrganics, Valentin Torn, miorganics.com



uSource Technology Inc, Rafael Iglesias, usource.com





Sports



DiveXcape, Mahmoud Katanani, DiveXcape.com



SellWyse International Limited, Kelvin Conrad Siu, sellwyse.com





Supply Chain and Logistics



DocRep, Mortada Al-Khateeb, docrep.co



Netwila Applications Corp., Bob Vuppal, netwila.com





Transportation



Fast4Car, Jose Sendra, fast4car.com



Capital Air Express, Rebecca Anderson

Other NFP Ocean, Kerrie Sheaves, nfpocean.com



Pinbali.com, Alexander Astrup



Venture Builder AI, Lars Inge Leirflåt, venbai.com Friddle Consulting LLC, Michael Friddle



Peachscore’s accelerator blends real-time analytics with customized support, pinpointing growth opportunities unique to each startup’s stage and strategic position in the market.

About Peachscore

Peachscore is a data-driven accelerator platform that leverages data intelligence, automation, and human expertise to empower early-stage companies globally at scale. The program runs 12 cohorts annually, each featuring a 12-week accelerator experience that culminates in a graduation certificate endorsed by global partners, demo day, and a full year of ongoing support from time of enrollment. Founders gain access to AI-driven recommendations, benchmarking insights, and a $2M perks catalog from top service providers. Additionally, they benefit from over 500 hours of office hours for mentorship, detailed pitch deck reviews and potential connections with investors for funding, corporations for customer acquisition, and government agencies for expansion opportunities.

