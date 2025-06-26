Peachscore Welcomes 62 Innovative Startups to Data-driven Accelerator Program

Los Angeles, California , June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peachscore today proudly unveiled the 62 visionary startups joining the newest cohorts (18 and 19) of its flagship Data-Driven Accelerator Program. Hailing from 15 countries and 27 industries, these companies are not just building products—they’re reshaping what’s possible across sectors like healthtech, AI, sustainability, fintech, and beyond.
From Los Angeles to Australia, this diverse group represents the next wave of global entrepreneurship. The selected startups will unlock access to Peachscore’s AI-powered acceleration platform, benefit from expert-led mentorship, and tap into a network of resources engineered to help them scale faster and smarter.
“This new class of startups reflects the future of innovation—bold, data-centric, and impact-driven,” said Peyman Shahmirzadi, Co-founder & COO at Peachscore. “Each one brings a unique solution to a pressing problem, and we’re excited to help them move faster from idea to impact.”
Peachscore’s accelerator takes a radically modern approach—one that centers on founder flexibility, strategic data, and outcome-driven growth. Participants gain the edge they need to refine their vision, unlock capital, and build globally competitive businesses—with no equity required.
This dynamic group of startups spans multiple sectors, including:
- Administrative Services
- Faltara, Ahmed Muhammed Hasan Aleryani, faltara.com
- Faltara, Ahmed Muhammed Hasan Aleryani, faltara.com
- Advertising and Marketing
- MyrtleBeachai.com, Ben Pittman
- Rkease Company, Rashidi Kabamba, rkease.com
- MyrtleBeachai.com, Ben Pittman
- Agriculture and Farming
- HEMPNEXIS / EQUIHEMP, Eduardo Perez, equihemp.net
- HEMPNEXIS / EQUIHEMP, Eduardo Perez, equihemp.net
- Apps
- MyMech, Jonathan Wies, mymechapp.com
- MyMech, Jonathan Wies, mymechapp.com
- Biotechnology
- Oro Therapeutics, Matt Smith, orotherapeutics.com
- Oro Therapeutics, Matt Smith, orotherapeutics.com
- Blockchain
- The Einstein Bridge, Chris Chambers, theeinsteinbridge.com
- The Einstein Bridge, Chris Chambers, theeinsteinbridge.com
- Community and Lifestyle
- Codename: Lulu, Eduard Dubrovski
- OLLIN, Jorge Raziel, ollin.com
- Codename: Lulu, Eduard Dubrovski
- Design
- SteelArch™ 3D DesignStudio, Riddhi Vakharia, steelarch.ca
- SteelArch™ 3D DesignStudio, Riddhi Vakharia, steelarch.ca
- Education
- Hatsuu.com, Gunay Aliyeva, hatsuu.com
- Nuubi, Kathryn Wifvat, nuubi.app
- Hatsuu.com, Gunay Aliyeva, hatsuu.com
- Energy
- MoveAir GmbH, Camilla Thoma, moveair.energy
- MoveAir GmbH, Camilla Thoma, moveair.energy
- Events
- Envire, Johanna Behm, envire.ai
- Envire, Johanna Behm, envire.ai
- Finance and Banking
- CTrust, Dotan Melech, ctrust.io
- Perkly, Ilkka Puikkonen, perkly.app
- CTrust, Dotan Melech, ctrust.io
- Food and Beverage
- Healthy Gf Asian, Daphne Goh, healthygfasian.com
- Healthy Gf Asian, Daphne Goh, healthygfasian.com
- Gaming
- Recade, Adam Daywalker, recade.io
- Recade, Adam Daywalker, recade.io
- Health Care
- Armenio.ai LLC, Assadour Derderian, armenio.ai
- Syauctus AI, Rahul Varman, syauctus.com
- Vizzhy Inc, Harsha Vardhini Pogunul Srinivasalu
- Acute Doctor Ltd, Mehrdad Dolatshahi, acutedoctor.com
- Gastriled, Dr. Mathew Jafarzadeh, cosmoinnovations.com.au
- Heat2Move, Francesco Pappalardo, heat2move.com
- Armenio.ai LLC, Assadour Derderian, armenio.ai
- Information Technology
- Bio Access Platforms, Armen Solakhyan, bioaccessplatforms.com
- DoorJam DAO, Alexei Uskov, doorjamdao.com
- DTM Technologies Inc., Todd Price, globalctinstitute.org/dtm
- Fixensy, Md Khayrul Hasan Nayan, fixensy.com
- Hercule, Baber Tufail, hercule-ai.us
- Milou AI, Reza Seyedshohadaie, milou.ai
- Bio Access Platforms, Armen Solakhyan, bioaccessplatforms.com
- Insurance
- EliteNetCoverage, Kaley Blades, elitenetmedia.com
- EliteNetCoverage, Kaley Blades, elitenetmedia.com
- Manufacturing
- Konnect Packaging International Llp, Parth Chandra, konnectpackaging.com
- Surgical Recovery Systems, LLC, Scott Adams, surgicalrecoverysystems.com
- Konnect Packaging International Llp, Parth Chandra, konnectpackaging.com
- Media and Entertainment
- Holican, Nathan Mengel, holican.io
- VIMooZ Cinema, Terry Proctor, cinema.vimooz.com
- Voycce, Roy Dickson, voycce.com
- SPOZZ (by Envision Finance Technologies AG), Christian Mueller, spozz.club
- Holican, Nathan Mengel, holican.io
- Real Estate
- Renowyze, Jose Benitez, renowyze.com
- Renowyze, Jose Benitez, renowyze.com
- Science and Engineering
- Portal Aircraft Company, James Thurman
- Portal Aircraft Company, James Thurman
- Smart City
- inCitu, Dana Chermesh, incitu.xyz
- EcoPark, Amer Hosseini
- inCitu, Dana Chermesh, incitu.xyz
- Software
- Artisan Technologies, Michael Sedique, artisantec.io
- Bonded, Glen Cameron, bonded2.com
- Elevate Innovations, Home Business, ElevateInnovationsBenAI
- HitchGuardian, Ricardo Esteban, hitchguardian.me
- Kleo, Joe Robson, kleocloud.com
- Lowcoder Software LTD, Falk Wolsky, lowcoder.cloud
- 69moons, Moon Cho, demo.69moons.co
- DiceBreaker Books, Brendan Rogers, dicebreakerbooks.com
- Love Warranty LIMITED, James Purcell, lovewarranty.co.uk
- MiOrganics, Valentin Torn, miorganics.com
- uSource Technology Inc, Rafael Iglesias, usource.com
- Artisan Technologies, Michael Sedique, artisantec.io
- Sports
- DiveXcape, Mahmoud Katanani, DiveXcape.com
- SellWyse International Limited, Kelvin Conrad Siu, sellwyse.com
- DiveXcape, Mahmoud Katanani, DiveXcape.com
- Supply Chain and Logistics
- DocRep, Mortada Al-Khateeb, docrep.co
- Netwila Applications Corp., Bob Vuppal, netwila.com
- DocRep, Mortada Al-Khateeb, docrep.co
- Transportation
- Fast4Car, Jose Sendra, fast4car.com
- Capital Air Express, Rebecca Anderson
- Fast4Car, Jose Sendra, fast4car.com
- Other
- NFP Ocean, Kerrie Sheaves, nfpocean.com
- Pinbali.com, Alexander Astrup
- Venture Builder AI, Lars Inge Leirflåt, venbai.com
- Friddle Consulting LLC, Michael Friddle
- NFP Ocean, Kerrie Sheaves, nfpocean.com
Peachscore’s accelerator blends real-time analytics with customized support, pinpointing growth opportunities unique to each startup’s stage and strategic position in the market.
About Peachscore
Peachscore is a data-driven accelerator platform that leverages data intelligence, automation, and human expertise to empower early-stage companies globally at scale. The program runs 12 cohorts annually, each featuring a 12-week accelerator experience that culminates in a graduation certificate endorsed by global partners, demo day, and a full year of ongoing support from time of enrollment. Founders gain access to AI-driven recommendations, benchmarking insights, and a $2M perks catalog from top service providers. Additionally, they benefit from over 500 hours of office hours for mentorship, detailed pitch deck reviews and potential connections with investors for funding, corporations for customer acquisition, and government agencies for expansion opportunities.
For more information visit:
- Peachscore Website: https://peachscore.com/
- Peachscore LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/peachscore/
Contact Information
Co-founder & COO
Peachscore
Email: accelerator@peachscore.com