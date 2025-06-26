DCS Corporation Among First to Earn CMMC Level 2 Certification

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCS Corporation has announced it has successfully completed the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 assessment process, earning certification at the DCS enterprise-level.

DCS recorded a perfect score of 110 with no corrective actions required and now joins a short list of early adopting companies. Industry experts estimate that close to 80,000 companies will require CMMC Level 2 certification to conduct business with Department of Defense.

This certification affirms that the entire DCS enterprise, including all locations and business units, are fully certified, not just a limited enclave. This enterprise-level certification ensures that Controlled Unclassified Information and Federal Contract Information can be securely accessed and managed across the company without the need to rely on isolated environments.

“We are beyond proud to be among the early adopters to achieve CMMC Level 2 certification,” commented Jim Benbow, DCS Chairman and CEO. “This milestone recognizes our steadfast commitment to protecting sensitive customer data and showcases the dedication of our cybersecurity team to maintaining the systems and protocols that made this achievement possible.”

The Department of Defense uses CMMC to ensure that Defense Industrial Base contractors have established sufficient cybersecurity practices to protect sensitive data. The CMMC Level 2 assessment is a comprehensive evaluation of an organization's cybersecurity processes. The assessment for Level 2 requires implementation of all 110 security controls from the National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171. The week-long assessment covers areas such as access control, incident response, and system monitoring.

The DCS certification was conducted through iPower LLC, a CMMC Registered Practitioner Organization.

About DCS

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to Government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com .

