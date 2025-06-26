Command Alkon Acquires Digital Fleet, Advancing the Future of Fleet Management Technology for the Heavy Building Materials Industry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in software and technology solutions for the heavy building materials industry, today announced the acquisition of Digital Fleet, an industry-focused innovator in fleet management solutions. This strategic move reinforces Command Alkon’s commitment to delivering purpose-built, modern technologies that enhance operational performance, streamline logistics, and empower business transformation for heavy building materials producers worldwide.

The transaction includes the full Digital Fleet product suite and team. With a strong reputation for responsive service and mobile-first innovation, Digital Fleet brings deep experience and expertise serving heavy building materials customers. The company was previously owned by Ozinga Ventures, a private investment firm of the Ozinga Family focused on multiple vertical markets.

“We are delighted to welcome the Digital Fleet team to Command Alkon,” said Martin Willoughby, CEO of Command Alkon. “This acquisition exemplifies our Command Alkon 3.0 vision—integrating industry-leading products and exceptional talent to deliver innovative, scalable, secure, and smart solutions tailored to the needs of the heavy building materials sector.”

The combination of Digital Fleet’s platform and Command Alkon’s rapidly expanding Command Cloud ecosystem—which includes Dispatch, Material Supply, Batch AI, Sales & Quoting, Payments, and more—materials producers and suppliers will benefit from broader flexibility, deeper insights, and exceptional user experiences tailored to the complexity of modern materials logistics.

Command Alkon remains committed to supporting and continuing to enhance TrackIt, their industry-leading fleet solution, and the newly acquired Digital Fleet solution with a long-term roadmap focused on delivering unified innovation through the Command Cloud platform.

“The synergy between TrackIt and Digital Fleet opens a new frontier of value for our customers,” said Ranjeev Teelock, Chief Product Officer at Command Alkon. “Together, we’re re-imagining the next-generation fleet experience for the heavy building materials industry—one that will offer enhanced visibility, streamlined delivery, and cost-saving automation for operations of all sizes.”

As part of the acquisition, Tim Oakes, former CEO of Digital Fleet, will serve as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Fleet Solutions at Command Alkon to lead the combined fleet portfolio strategy, ensuring continuity for customers and applying the deep operational knowledge of Digital Fleet to shape future innovations.

“Joining forces with Command Alkon allows us to scale our vision and make a greater impact across the industry, and around the globe,” said Tim Oakes. “We’re excited to be part of a company that shares our values of transparency, continuous improvement, and putting customers first. Together, we will continue to innovate and deliver industry focused solutions.”

Command Alkon’s ongoing investments in support systems, product adoption frameworks, and certification programs will now extend to Digital Fleet customers—offering enhanced onboarding, scalable support, and training resources designed to ensure long-term success.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in technology solutions for heavy building materials producers and suppliers. With 50 years of industry expertise, the company delivers cloud-ready solutions to improve production, quality control, dispatch, fleet, and office operations for ready mix, concrete products, aggregate, and asphalt providers.

ABOUT DIGITAL FLEET

Digital Fleet provides real-time fleet and driver management technology designed specifically for the construction materials industry. With a reputation for innovation and intuitive user experiences, Digital Fleet empowers producers across North America to monitor people, assets, and workflow.

ABOUT OZINGA VENTURES

Ozinga Ventures is a single-family office for the Ozinga Family. Through its various enterprises and more than 2,500 employees, the Ozinga family has served the industrial community since 1928. Ozinga Ventures is a multi-strategy office with investment exposure in technology, energy, manufacturing, industrial services, and real estate.

