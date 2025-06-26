MMI Launches New Debt Resolution Plan to Meet Surging Demand for Safe, Affordable Debt Relief

STAFFORD, Texas, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more Americans overwhelmed by debt and falling behind on payments, Money Management International (MMI) is stepping up with a new solution. The national nonprofit today announced the launch of its Debt Resolution Plan (DRP), a structured option designed for clients who need help but who owe creditors that do not participate in a traditional Debt Management Plan (DMP).

The announcement comes as FDIC filings show consistent growth in charge-offs across lenders and loan products following an extended period of rising debt balances, delinquencies and interest rates.

While most MMI clients will still benefit from its proven DMP approach, the DRP expands the organization’s reach to serve a growing population of people in financial crisis, especially those whose debts have already been charged off or sent to collections.

"We’ve seen an unprecedented surge in people reaching out for help, but not everyone can benefit from traditional debt management plans," said Jim Triggs, President and CEO at MMI. "With the DRP, we can offer a new path forward for those who feel stuck or out of options, still grounded in the same nonprofit values of affordability, transparency, and client-first care."

A New Option for a New Kind of Client Need

The DRP is specifically designed for consumers dealing with delinquent, defaulted, or charged-off debts. This may include collection accounts and other bills or loans that aren’t eligible for traditional repayment plans. In many cases, these individuals have lost access to credit and experienced major life changes that disrupted their financial stability.

A charged-off debt is a debt that a creditor has written off as a loss after a period of missed payments, but the debt is still owed. These debts are often sold to collection agencies to continue collection activities. Because of this status, the primary goal for most debtors is to resolve the debt before legal options are required.

The DRP fills a gap by providing a structured, nonprofit-driven path to resolve these lingering debts, often at a reduced balance, with legal protections and counseling support.

The program includes:

Affordable, customized monthly payments

Negotiated settlements on unsecured debts

Legal support available through Fortress Legal Plan

Continued access to MMI’s certified financial counselors and tools

The DRP is designed to help individuals resolve unsecured debts such as:

Charged-off balances and collection accounts

Personal loans, installment loans, payday loans

Medical bills and utility debts

A Real Client Story: Meeting People Where They Are

For Jena, a Minnesota resident and former MMI DMP client, life threw an unexpected curveball. After a job change disrupted her income, she could no longer keep up with her monthly payments. The DRP offered a lifeline—a new way to stay on track, with lower payments and a structured path to becoming debt-free despite the setback.

"It’s all about meeting people where they are," added Triggs. "The DRP lets us do that more effectively than ever before—especially for those who feel they’ve run out of options."

Nationwide Availability

The DRP is now available in 30 states and Washington, D.C., with plans to expand nationwide by the end of 2026. MMI encourages consumers, creditors, and community partners to explore this new program and share it with anyone struggling to resolve unsecured debt.

About Money Management International

For over 65 years, Money Management International (MMI) has been at the forefront of financial health solutions, helping individuals and families break free from debt and build a secure financial future. As a trusted nonprofit leader, MMI is dedicated to transforming how Americans navigate financial challenges by providing expert guidance, innovative programs, and culturally relevant financial education. Recognized by major financial institutions and media outlets, MMI’s award-winning services support long-term financial stability and success. Learn more at MoneyManagement.org.

