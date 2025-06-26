American Rebel Returns to Country Stampede Music Festival as Official Beer Sponsor, Celebrating Explosive Growth and Patriotic Momentum

NASHVILLE, TN, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), creator of American Rebel Beer (americanrebelbeer.com) and a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, proudly announces its return as the official beer sponsor of the 2025 Country Stampede Music Festival (CountryStampede.com), held June 26–28 at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

As part of the sponsorship, American Rebel Light Beer will once again take center stage in the American Rebel Party Pit, where fans will enjoy cold beer, unforgettable performances, and a celebration of American values. Jumbotron commercials will run multiple times each day during the three-day festival which features a powerhouse lineup of country music’s biggest stars and rising talent. Festival attendees can expect immersive brand experiences including exclusive meet-and-greet passes, branded merchandise, and high-visibility signage throughout the venue. The American Rebel Party Pit will serve as the ultimate destination for fans to raise a can and celebrate freedom.

“Returning to Country Stampede is more than a sponsorship, it’s a celebration of who we are and who we serve,” said Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel Holdings. “Over the past year, we’ve seen tremendous growth and events like Country Stampede and our growing presence in motorsports and music are helping us bring American Rebel Light Beer to patriots who love this country, love great music, and love great beer. We’ve recently been the title sponsor for the American Rebel Light 4-Wide NHRA Nationals at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park in Richmond. Some say we’re the fastest growing beer in US history, we just say it tastes like freedom.”

Country Stampede 2025 Full Lineup:

Thursday, June 26

Eric Church (replacing Luke Bryan due to illness)

Ashley McBryde

Drew Baldridge

Rowdy Decker

Friday, June 27

Miranda Lambert

Dylan Scott

RaeLynn

Alli Walker

Dallas Pryor

Saturday, June 28

Cole Swindell

Shenandoah

Larry Fleet

Casi Joy

Outlaw Apostles

American Rebel’s momentum has been fueled by a surge in e-commerce activity, a national advertising campaign, and a reported $11.4 million in revenue for 2024. The Company continues to expand its footprint across the lifestyle, beverage, and digital commerce sectors, with American Rebel Light Beer now available for direct-to-consumer shipping in over 40 states. American Rebel Light Beer has opened up physical distribution in 13 states including Tennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida, Indiana and Virginia. Events like the Country Stampede Music Festival raise the visibility of American Rebel Light Beer and create demand from potential distributors, retailers and customers. American Rebel Beer’s distributor for the state of Kansas is Standard Beverage (StandardBeverage.com)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) operates as a consumer brand company rooted in American values, offering American Rebel Light Beer and related merchandise across a growing national footprint. America’s Patriotic Brand™ continues to gain traction across the lifestyle, beverage, and digital commerce sectors.

American Rebel Beer Shipping Now to 40+ States

American Rebel Light Beer is available for home delivery in the following states: AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MN, MO, MT, NC, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, TX, VT, WA, WV, WI, WY

A free shipping promotion, available through Monday, June 30, allows customers to stock up ahead of Independence Day. American Rebel encourages fans to order directly at shop.americanrebelbeer.com and celebrate freedom with every sip.

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light is more than just a beer – it’s a celebration of freedom, passion, and quality. Brewed with care and precision, our light beer delivers a refreshing taste that’s perfect for every occasion.

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in Tennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida, Indiana and now Virginia and is adding new distributors and territories regularly. For more information about the launch events and the availability of American Rebel Beer, please visit americanrebelbeer.com or follow us on our social media platforms (@americanrebelbeer).

American Rebel Light is a Premium Domestic Light Lager Beer – All Natural, Crisp, Clean and Bold Taste with a Lighter Feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2 carbohydrates, and 4.3% alcoholic content per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light Beer delivers a lighter option for those who love great beer but prefer a more balanced lifestyle. It’s all natural with no added supplements and importantly does not use corn, rice, or other sweeteners typically found in mass produced beers.

For more information about American Rebel Light Beer follow us on social media @AmericanRebelBeer.

For more information, visit americanrebelbeer.com.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit americanrebelbeer.com. For investor information, visit americanrebel.com/investor-relations.

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross visit The American Rebel Story

Media Inquiries:

Matt Sheldon

Matt@Precisionpr.co

917-280-7329

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

info@americanrebel.com

ir@americanrebel.com

American Rebel Beverages, LLC

Todd Porter, President

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

