IPG Truro Facility Achieves Zero Waste Certification

SARASOTA, Fla., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG, a global provider of packaging and protective solutions, today announced that its Truro, Nova Scotia facility has been awarded SILVER certification under the TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) rating system. Administered by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), TRUE helps facilities measure, improve, and recognize zero waste performance by encouraging the adoption of sustainable waste management and reduction practices, which contribute to positive environmental, health, and economic outcomes.

The Truro facility has demonstrated exceptional dedication to best practices in recycling, reusing, and reducing waste. Through its rigorous efforts, the facility has achieved an impressive 95.5% diversion rate, effectively preventing a significant amount of waste from reaching landfills. This achievement includes the successful recycling of materials such as plastics and cardboard. Notably, the Truro facility further exemplifies its commitment to circularity by manufacturing plastic piping using its own recycled plastic.

"We are extremely proud of the TRUE Zero Waste certification obtained by our Truro facility," said Jay Bolus, VP of Sustainability at IPG. "This marks an important milestone on our journey to become a zero waste company and is further proof of IPG’s commitment to sustainable products and processes.”

For more information about IPG and its sustainability initiatives, please visit https://www.itape.com/sustainability/.

About IPG

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, IPG is a global provider of packaging and protective solutions across a diversified set of geographies and end-markets. The company develops, manufactures, and sells a variety of solutions including paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, stretch and shrink films, protective packaging, woven and non-woven products, and packaging machinery. For information about IPG, visit www.itape.com.

About TRUE Certification

TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) is a zero waste certification program that helps facilities define, pursue, and achieve their zero waste goals, cutting their carbon footprint, supporting public health, and reducing their operating expenses. Administered by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), TRUE helps facilities measure, improve, and recognize zero waste performance by encouraging the adoption of sustainable waste management and reduction practices. Learn more at https://true.gbci.org.

