America's Blood Centers Honors HOSA-Future Health Professionals Lifesaving Impact at 2025 International Leadership Conference

Washington, DC, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Blood Centers (ABC), the national organization of community-based, independent blood centers that supply 60 percent of the nation’s blood supply, honored HOSA-Future Health Professionals chapters and state associations for their exceptional blood donation efforts at the 2025 International Leadership Conference (ILC) in Nashville, Tennessee. HOSA members and chapter and state association leaders demonstrated extraordinary commitment to saving lives, recruiting more than 32,000 donors and collecting nearly 30,000 units of blood during the academic year. During the three-day Conference, ABC member Blood Assurance, a regional blood center serving Tennessee and neighboring states, hosted an on-site blood drive that collected a record-setting 471 units of blood, the most ever collected at an ILC event.

The partnership between ABC and HOSA-Future Health Professionals has proven to be extraordinarily successful since its inception in the 2022-2023 academic year. In just three years, HOSA students have made a major impact on the nation’s blood supply, recruiting over 88,000 donors and collecting nearly 81,000 units of blood, potentially impacting nearly a quarter of a million lives.

"The impact of our partnership with HOSA-Future Health Professionals has been remarkable," said Kate Fry, CEO of America's Blood Centers. "In just three years, these young leaders have potentially impacted nearly a quarter of a million lives through their blood donation efforts. We're not only saving more lives but also fostering a new generation of lifelong blood donors. The dedication of HOSA members gives us great optimism for the future of our nation's blood supply."

"HOSA-Future Health Professionals is incredibly proud of our partnership with America's Blood Centers," said Karen Koeninger, HOSA Interim Executive Director. "The dedication and passion of our student members, chapters, and state associations have truly made a significant difference in strengthening the nation's blood supply. Their commitment to recruiting over 88,000 donors and collecting nearly 81,000 units of blood in just three years is a testament to their desire to serve their communities and pursue careers in healthcare. We look forward to empowering even more future health professionals to become lifelong advocates for blood donation and public health."

“Partnering with HOSA-Future Health Professionals has been nothing short of inspiring,” said Garry Allison, Senior Vice President of Operations for Blood Assurance. “Collecting a record-breaking 471 units of blood at this year’s ILC is a remarkable achievement that could impact more than 1,400 lives. These students are not just preparing for careers in healthcare; they are already making a difference in their communities. Their passion and commitment are a powerful reminder of the impact young people can have when they are empowered to lead.”

All HOSA chapters were recognized throughout the event for their extraordinary commitment to blood donation and supporting the nation’s blood supply.

ABC recognized several HOSA chapters and chartered associations for their exceptional contributions. Heritage High School in Tennessee was honored for innovative blood drive promotion, while Spencer High School in Georgia was recognized for organizing a drive during a critical shortage period. State associations were also honored for recruiting the most donors, with South Dakota (Small Chartered Association), South Carolina (Medium Chartered Association), and Texas (Large Chartered Association) receiving top honors.

Founded in 1962, America’s Blood Centers (ABC) is the national organization bringing together community-based, independent blood centers across North America. These organizations operate in more than 1,100 communities and provide close to 60 percent of the U.S. and a quarter of the Canadian blood supply. ABC member organizations serve more than 150 million people and provide blood products and services to more than 3,500 hospitals and healthcare facilities. All ABC U.S. members are 501(c)(3) organizations licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. For more information, visit www.AmericasBlood.org.

HOSA-Future Health Professionals provides a unique program of leadership development, motivation, and recognition exclusively for secondary, postsecondary, middle school, adult, and collegiate students enrolled in health science education and biomedical science programs or have interests in pursuing careers in health professions. Since its inception in 1976, HOSA has grown steadily, reaching over 2.5 million members through 54 chartered HOSA Associations across the country and around the world. For more information, visit www.HOSA.org.

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving healthcare facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. Its mission is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components in a cost-effective manner to every area patient in need. For more information, visit www.bloodassurance.org.