Syntiant CEO Kurt Busch Named 2025 ‘Executive of the Year’ at Sensors Converge

IRVINE, Calif., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., the recognized leader in power-optimized edge AI solutions, today announced that its CEO and cofounder, Kurt Busch, has been named “Executive of the Year” at the 2025 Best of Sensors Awards, presented during the 40th annual Sensors Converge conference at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

The awards program is an integral part of Sensors Converge 2025, taking place June 24-26 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Winners were selected from a large number of submissions and evaluated by an independent panel of industry judges.

“Edge AI is no longer a future promise; it’s here today, transforming how devices interact with the world,” said Busch. “I’m truly honored to accept this award on behalf of the entire Syntiant team, whose relentless pursuit of excellence is redefining what’s possible at the intersection of sensors and artificial intelligence.”

The “Executive of the Year” award recognizes an industry trailblazer whose strategic vision is driving innovation, growth and excellence across the global sensors community. Busch was named for his leadership in transforming Syntiant from a startup into a global force in edge AI, particularly for the company’s acquisition of Knowles Corporation’s Consumer MEMS Microphone business. Recent company highlights include:

Acquired Knowles’ Consumer MEMS Microphone business for $150M, growing Syntiant to 1,700 employees across four continents, and expanding the company’s offerings into a fully turnkey edge AI solution integrating sensors, processors and software.

Surpassed 100 million deployments of processors and edge-optimized ML models for consumer electronics, automotive, industrial and defense applications.

Introduced the NDP250, delivering up to 5× tensor throughput, while posting the industry’s lowest energy score on MLCommons’ MLPerf™ Tiny v1.2 benchmark suite.

Debuted a small-language-model voice assistant that runs entirely on-device, eliminating latency, cloud fees and privacy concerns.

Earned OCBJ’s “Best Places to Work” recognition for the fifth consecutive year, reflecting Busch’s commitment to the employees and the community.





About Sensors Converge

Sensors Converge (www.sensorsconverge.com), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start 40 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Fierce Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, Fierce Electronics and Fierce Sensors, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Electronics at www.fierceelectronics.com.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant® is Making Edge AI a Reality™ by delivering highly efficient processor, sensor, and software solutions. With more than 100 million purpose-built silicon and ML models deployed, along with billions of MEMS microphones and sensors, Syntiant’s technology is powering edge AI applications for speech, audio, sensor and vision processing worldwide. From earbuds to automobiles, the company’s turnkey solutions enable advanced edge AI capabilities across diverse consumer and industrial use cases. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on X @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn.

