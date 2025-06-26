ATI Announces Leadership Transition

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Technology International (ATI) today announced that John Jansen has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Jansen for his contributions to ATI during his tenure.

The Board of Directors has appointed Ms. Julia Martin as Interim CEO to lead the company during this transition period. Ms. Martin has served as the CFO of ATI for over 20 years and the Board is confident in the strength of its executive leadership team to guide operations under her leadership. The company will soon begin the search for a new CEO.

"We appreciate John's service and dedication to ATI and wish him well in his future endeavors," said Chris Van Metre, Chair of the Board. "ATI remains focused on its core business of collaboration management and I am confident that Julia is the right leader to navigate this transition and continue to drive ATI’s success."

ABOUT ATI:

ATI, a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation’s most pressing challenges. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI accelerates impact by using the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire novel technologies.