Ahold Delhaize USA Services, LLC Provides Update on Cybersecurity Issue

SALISBURY, N.C., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahold Delhaize USA Services today announced an update about the cybersecurity issue that was previously disclosed last year.

As previously disclosed, Ahold Delhaize USA Services detected a cybersecurity issue involving unauthorized access to some of its internal U.S. business systems on November 6, 2024. The company immediately launched an investigation with the assistance of leading external cybersecurity experts, coordinated with U.S. federal law enforcement and began taking steps to contain the issue. Based on its investigation, the company identified that an unauthorized third party obtained certain files from one of its internal U.S. file repositories between November 5 and 6, 2024.

The company has been working diligently to review the impacted files to understand their nature and scope, including to determine if, and to what extent, the information of individuals was affected. Based on this review, the company has learned that some of these files may have contained personal information that it obtained in the course of providing services to Ahold Delhaize USA companies.

Given the nature of the file repository, the files that may have been affected contained different types of personal information such as name, contact information (for example, postal and email address and telephone number), date of birth, government-issued identification numbers (for example, Social Security, passport and driver’s license numbers), financial account information (for example, bank account number), health information (for example, workers’ compensation information and medical information contained in employment records), and employment-related information. The types of impacted information vary by affected individual.

The company is directly notifying affected individuals whose contact information was identified to make them aware of the matter and has also arranged to offer complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services for two years. If affected individuals have any questions regarding this issue, they can call 833-931-3792, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern time, excluding major U.S. holidays. More information and recommendations for affected individuals can be found at www.adusaservices.com.

About Ahold Delhaize USA Services, LLC

Ahold Delhaize USA Services, LLC provides support services to Ahold Delhaize USA companies, including Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, ADUSA Distribution and ADUSA Transportation.

