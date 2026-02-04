Ahold Delhaize USA and Circana Partner to Advance Nutritious Choices Through Guiding Stars Data Insights

SALISBURY, N.C., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahold Delhaize USA today announced a renewed collaboration with Circana, LLC, the preferred data provider for Ahold Delhaize USA companies, to expand access to Guiding Stars® nutrition data within Circana’s Attribute Marketplace. This effort will give suppliers greater insight into health and nutrition trends, empowering them to develop and promote products that help consumers make nutritious choices across grocery categories.

The collaboration builds on Ahold Delhaize USA’s long-standing commitment to supporting healthier communities by making it easy, convenient and rewarding for shoppers to choose nutritious foods. By leveraging Circana’s advanced analytics and Guiding Stars’ transparent, science-based food rating system, Ahold Delhaize USA is helping to create a more connected food ecosystem – one where data informs innovation and nutritious options become a daily habit.

“At Ahold Delhaize USA, through our Growing Together strategy, we’re working to inspire all to eat and live better for a healthier future for people and planet, and our vendor partners play a critical role in that journey,” said Keith Nicks, Chief Commercial and Digital Officer, Ahold Delhaize USA. “Through our work with Circana and Guiding Stars, we’re empowering suppliers with actionable insights that support informed decisions and shared accountability in helping customers live healthier lives.”

The Guiding Stars program, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, uses a patented algorithm to evaluate the nutritional quality of foods and beverages. The system awards one, two or three stars based on transparent nutrition criteria, helping consumers quickly identify more nutritious options in-store and online. Guiding Stars ratings are featured prominently on shelf tags and Ahold Delhaize USA brands’ private brand packaging, as well as throughout digital shopping experiences, reinforcing the company’s commitment to transparency and helping shoppers make informed choices wherever and however they shop.

The program is guided by an independent Scientific Advisory Panel and has been featured in numerous academic studies focused on consumer behavior and public health outcomes.

Through this collaboration, suppliers participating in Circana’s Attribute Marketplace will have access to aggregated Guiding Stars data to analyze trends in star-earning foods and beverages, identify category opportunities and develop innovation pipelines that align with evolving consumer preferences for more nutritious options.

“We’re proud to partner with Ahold Delhaize USA to bring Guiding Stars data into our Attribute Marketplace,” said Rob Hill, President of Retail for North America, Circana. “By integrating transparent, science-based nutrition insights into our platform, we’re enabling suppliers and retailers alike to make data-informed decisions that ultimately support healthier lifestyles.”

Guiding Stars appears across all Ahold Delhaize USA brands’ stores, e-commerce platforms and private brand packaging – helping more than 26 million weekly shoppers find foods that nourish their families and communities.

