Bright Mountain and consumr.ai Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance AI-Driven Research and Media Intelligence

Bright Mountain’s consumer insights and analytics company, Big Village, now offers consumr.ai-powered AI twins that interact with consumer cohorts in real time.

Boca Raton, FL, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (Bright Mountain/OTCQB: BMTM), a marketing services platform company that empowers brands, agencies and publishers to go further, faster, announced that Big Village, a leading provider of consumer insights and analytics, and consumr.ai, the premier AI twin and intelligence platform, have entered into a strategic alliance to revolutionize how organizations access and act on consumer understanding. This partnership equally leverages Big Village’s research excellence and consumr.ai’s cutting-edge AI technology, creating a seamless bridge between deep consumer insights and real-time, behavior-based digital personas.

The result is that Big Village can now provide clients with a novel AI twin solution to interact with virtual consumer cohorts in real time.

The partnership fuses Big Village’s renowned research with consumr.ai’s proprietary platform and AI twin technology, to both parties’ benefit. For the first time, millions of consumers can be accurately portrayed by individually interactable personas that can tell you exactly how best to reach them or what they want to see from your products in real-time.

The dynamic, privacy-safe AI twins are built from observed, deterministic, cohort-driven media footprints that remove both sampling and guesswork. By integrating this technology with Big Village’s proven methodologies in audience segmentation, the alliance with consumer.ai offers accelerated, agile research cycles and actionable, persona-driven strategies.

“This new service reinforces our commitment to helping marketing professionals reduce waste by better connecting the historically fragmented stages of their workflow,” said Andy Davidson, Bright Mountain’s Chief Data and Analytics Officer and Managing Director of Big Village. "It’s a unique opportunity for our clients to test campaigns and product features with a virtual audience that has been built using the unique traits and characteristics identified through our research – and then brought to life using consumr.ai’s groundbreaking technology.”

Simultaneously, consumr.ai enhances its platform with Big Village’s rigorous segment insights. “Primary and secondary research cannot continue to be in siloes. It’s critical that marketers get a single comprehensive view. We need quantitative to feel more like primary research, while leveraging the innate scaled observed of secondary research,” says Gautam Mehra, CEO and Co-founder of consumr.ai and creator of the technology.

“What I am most excited by is the coming together of millions of digital signals and primary research data to create a single fused view for brands,” he adds.

This is the vision both companies in the alliance share as they chart a path forward for the research industry.

About Bright Mountain Media and Big Village

Bright Mountain Media (Bright Mountain) is the #1 integrated marketing services platform for brands, agencies and publishers who depend on continuous connections with their omnichannel customers to go further faster. Bright Mountain is always open, connected and committed to giving our clients flexible access to the AI, insights and services they need to know and grow. www.brightmountainmedia.com.

Big Village is a research and analytics business that helps brands and agencies to better understand customer behavior, intentions, and attitudes to drive effective marketing and innovation. We provide fast-track learning and human-led decision support to help brands genuinely commit to knowing their customers and succeed. With over 80 years of experience in delivering high-quality data and insights, we design, build, and manage consumer insights projects and programs that enable always-on learning and generate growth for brands. For more information, visit www.big-village.com.

About consumr.ai

consumr.ai is a cutting-edge consumer intelligence platform that converts observed digital behaviors (extracted from social platforms such as Meta, TikTok, Pinterest, Snapchat, LinkedIn as well as e-Commerce platforms such as Amazon, Walmart and search platforms such as Google and Bing) into actionable intelligence for research, strategy, and media. Built on ethical, privacy-first data practices, consumr.ai helps brands stay ahead of consumer needs through continuously updated insights from the real world.

Contact / Investor Relations:

Douglas Baker

Email: corp@otcprgroup.com

Tel: (561) 807-6350

https://otcprgroup.com