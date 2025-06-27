LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

27 June 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 26 June 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 410.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 423.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 419.283400

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 919,313 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,826,494 have voting rights and 3,521,309 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 419.283400 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 312 421.00 08:25:47 LSE 111 423.00 08:42:23 LSE 314 423.00 09:57:47 LSE 96 423.00 09:57:50 LSE 291 423.00 09:57:50 LSE 204 423.00 12:34:44 LSE 689 423.00 12:59:31 LSE 917 421.50 13:32:36 LSE 268 421.50 13:36:53 LSE 536 421.50 13:36:53 LSE 350 422.00 13:37:09 LSE 18 421.50 13:47:00 LSE 832 422.00 13:56:40 LSE 57 422.00 13:56:40 LSE 387 422.00 13:56:50 LSE 250 421.50 13:56:52 LSE 268 421.50 13:56:52 LSE 131 421.50 13:56:52 LSE 137 421.50 13:57:07 LSE 268 421.50 13:58:07 LSE 69 421.50 13:58:07 LSE 199 421.50 13:58:07 LSE 83 421.50 13:58:07 LSE 14 421.50 13:58:07 LSE 268 421.50 13:58:07 LSE 91 421.50 13:58:07 LSE 82 421.50 13:58:07 LSE 90 421.50 13:58:07 LSE 5 421.50 13:58:10 LSE 69 421.50 13:58:10 LSE 199 421.50 13:58:10 LSE 80 421.50 13:58:10 LSE 96 421.50 13:58:10 LSE 92 421.50 13:58:10 LSE 107 421.50 13:58:10 LSE 268 421.50 13:58:10 LSE 199 421.50 13:58:10 LSE 69 421.50 13:58:11 LSE 98 421.50 13:58:11 LSE 95 421.50 13:58:11 LSE 38 421.50 13:58:11 LSE 37 421.50 13:58:17 LSE 268 421.50 13:58:17 LSE 268 421.50 13:58:17 LSE 268 421.50 13:58:17 LSE 268 421.50 13:58:17 LSE 240 421.50 13:58:17 LSE 612 418.50 14:11:20 LSE 17 415.50 14:35:05 LSE 890 415.50 14:35:05 LSE 24 413.00 14:42:31 LSE 111 414.00 14:49:55 LSE 71 414.00 14:50:54 LSE 49 414.00 14:50:55 LSE 20 414.00 14:52:30 LSE 66 414.00 14:53:29 LSE 178 414.00 14:54:23 LSE 18 413.50 14:59:55 LSE 39 413.50 14:59:55 LSE 888 413.50 15:05:16 LSE 204 413.50 15:05:16 LSE 117 410.50 15:07:43 LSE 728 411.50 15:19:57 LSE 676 413.00 15:33:53 LSE 196 412.50 15:33:54 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.