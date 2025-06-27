Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
27 June 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 26 June 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 410.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 423.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):419.283400

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of  919,313 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,826,494 have voting rights and 3,521,309 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE419.28340015,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
312421.0008:25:47LSE  
111423.0008:42:23LSE  
314423.0009:57:47LSE  
96423.0009:57:50LSE  
291423.0009:57:50LSE  
204423.0012:34:44LSE  
689423.0012:59:31LSE  
917421.5013:32:36LSE  
268421.5013:36:53LSE  
536421.5013:36:53LSE  
350422.0013:37:09LSE  
18421.5013:47:00LSE  
832422.0013:56:40LSE  
57422.0013:56:40LSE  
387422.0013:56:50LSE  
250421.5013:56:52LSE  
268421.5013:56:52LSE  
131421.5013:56:52LSE  
137421.5013:57:07LSE  
268421.5013:58:07LSE  
69421.5013:58:07LSE  
199421.5013:58:07LSE  
83421.5013:58:07LSE  
14421.5013:58:07LSE  
268421.5013:58:07LSE  
91421.5013:58:07LSE  
82421.5013:58:07LSE  
90421.5013:58:07LSE  
5421.5013:58:10LSE  
69421.5013:58:10LSE  
199421.5013:58:10LSE  
80421.5013:58:10LSE  
96421.5013:58:10LSE  
92421.5013:58:10LSE  
107421.5013:58:10LSE  
268421.5013:58:10LSE  
199421.5013:58:10LSE  
69421.5013:58:11LSE  
98421.5013:58:11LSE  
95421.5013:58:11LSE  
38421.5013:58:11LSE  
37421.5013:58:17LSE  
268421.5013:58:17LSE  
268421.5013:58:17LSE  
268421.5013:58:17LSE  
268421.5013:58:17LSE  
240421.5013:58:17LSE  
612418.5014:11:20LSE  
17415.5014:35:05LSE  
890415.5014:35:05LSE  
24413.0014:42:31LSE  
111414.0014:49:55LSE  
71414.0014:50:54LSE  
49414.0014:50:55LSE  
20414.0014:52:30LSE  
66414.0014:53:29LSE  
178414.0014:54:23LSE  
18413.5014:59:55LSE  
39413.5014:59:55LSE  
888413.5015:05:16LSE  
204413.5015:05:16LSE  
117410.5015:07:43LSE  
728411.5015:19:57LSE  
676413.0015:33:53LSE  
196412.5015:33:54LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global
About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


