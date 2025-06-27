Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Notice of Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

(“Falcon”)

Notice of Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting

27 June 2025 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG,) announces that its Annual General and Special Shareholder meeting will be held at the Conrad Hotel, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, Ireland on 27 August 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (Dublin time).

A complete notice and related documents will be sent to the shareholders of record as at 21 July 2025 and will also be filed on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR+”) at www.sedarplus.ca and Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com.

The Notice of the Annual General and Special Shareholder meeting and record date has been filed on SEDAR+.

Falcon will conduct a Q&A via the Investor Meet Company platform later that day for those unable to attend the meeting in person, details of which will be announced in due course.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com.

