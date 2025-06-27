Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 19 June 2025 to 25 June 2025
Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 19 June 2025 to 25 June 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 78 000 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 19 June 2025 to 25 June 2025:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|19 June 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|9 000
|33.63
|33.80
|33.35
|302 670
|MTF CBOE
|6 000
|33.62
|33.80
|33.45
|201 720
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|20 June 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|33.87
|33.95
|33.60
|338 700
|MTF CBOE
|6 500
|33.88
|34.00
|33.70
|220 220
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|23 June 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|33.71
|33.80
|33.55
|337 100
|MTF CBOE
|6 500
|33.67
|33.80
|33.45
|218 855
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|24 June 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|9 000
|34.30
|34.45
|34.05
|308 700
|MTF CBOE
|6 000
|34.30
|34.45
|34.05
|205 800
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|25 June 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|9 000
|34.09
|34.25
|33.95
|306 810
|MTF CBOE
|6 000
|34.09
|34.25
|33.95
|204 540
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|Total
|78 000
|33.91
|34.45
|33.35
|2 645 115
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 550 shares during the period from 19 June 2025 to 25 June 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 19 June 2025 to 25 June 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|19 June 2025
|1 750
|33.53
|33.65
|33.40
|58 678
|20 June 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|23 June 2025
|600
|33.58
|33.60
|33.55
|20 148
|24 June 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|25 June 2025
|1 200
|33.95
|33.95
|33.95
|40 740
|Total
|3 550
|119 566
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|19 June 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|20 June 2025
|1 200
|33.79
|33.85
|33.70
|40 548
|23 June 2025
|200
|33.80
|33.80
|33.80
|6 760
|24 June 2025
|1 000
|34.26
|34.40
|34.15
|34 260
|25 June 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|2 400
|81 568
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 38 617 shares.
On 25 June 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 043 318 own shares, or 3.88% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
