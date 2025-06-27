Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 19 June 2025 to 25 June 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 28 February 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 19 June 2025 to 25 June 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 78 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 19 June 2025 to 25 June 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 19 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 000 33.63 33.80 33.35 302 670 MTF CBOE 6 000 33.62 33.80 33.45 201 720 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 20 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 000 33.87 33.95 33.60 338 700 MTF CBOE 6 500 33.88 34.00 33.70 220 220 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 23 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 000 33.71 33.80 33.55 337 100 MTF CBOE 6 500 33.67 33.80 33.45 218 855 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 24 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 000 34.30 34.45 34.05 308 700 MTF CBOE 6 000 34.30 34.45 34.05 205 800 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 25 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 000 34.09 34.25 33.95 306 810 MTF CBOE 6 000 34.09 34.25 33.95 204 540 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — Total 78 000 33.91 34.45 33.35 2 645 115

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 550 shares during the period from 19 June 2025 to 25 June 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 19 June 2025 to 25 June 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 19 June 2025 1 750 33.53 33.65 33.40 58 678 20 June 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 23 June 2025 600 33.58 33.60 33.55 20 148 24 June 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 25 June 2025 1 200 33.95 33.95 33.95 40 740 Total 3 550 119 566





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 19 June 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 20 June 2025 1 200 33.79 33.85 33.70 40 548 23 June 2025 200 33.80 33.80 33.80 6 760 24 June 2025 1 000 34.26 34.40 34.15 34 260 25 June 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 2 400 81 568

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 38 617 shares.

On 25 June 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 043 318 own shares, or 3.88% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

