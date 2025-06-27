Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 19 June 2025 to 25 June 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 19 June 2025 to 25 June 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 78 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 19 June 2025 to 25 June 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
19 June 2025Euronext Brussels9 00033.6333.8033.35302 670
 MTF CBOE6 00033.6233.8033.45201 720
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
20 June 2025Euronext Brussels10 00033.8733.9533.60338 700
 MTF CBOE6 50033.8834.0033.70220 220
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
23 June 2025Euronext Brussels10 00033.7133.8033.55337 100
 MTF CBOE6 50033.6733.8033.45218 855
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
24 June 2025Euronext Brussels9 00034.3034.4534.05308 700
 MTF CBOE6 00034.3034.4534.05205 800
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
25 June 2025Euronext Brussels9 00034.0934.2533.95306 810
 MTF CBOE6 00034.0934.2533.95204 540
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
Total 78 00033.9134.4533.352 645 115

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 550 shares during the period from 19 June 2025 to 25 June 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 19 June 2025 to 25 June 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
19 June 20251 75033.5333.6533.4058 678
20 June 202500.000.000.000
23 June 202560033.5833.6033.5520 148
24 June 202500.000.000.000
25 June 20251 20033.9533.9533.9540 740
Total3 550   119 566


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
19 June 202500.000.000.000
20 June 20251 20033.7933.8533.7040 548
23 June 202520033.8033.8033.806 760
24 June 20251 00034.2634.4034.1534 260
25 June 202500.000.000.000
Total2 400   81 568

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 38 617 shares.

On 25 June 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 043 318 own shares, or 3.88% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

