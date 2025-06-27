Elanders announces date for the report on the second quarter 2025 and conference call

Elanders will issue its report on the second quarter 2025 on Friday 11 July, 2025, at 07:30 CET, followed by a conference call at 09:00 CET, hosted by Magnus Nilsson, President and Group CEO, and Åsa Vilsson, Group CFO.

We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call.

To join, register your details using the registration link below. Once registered, you will receive a separate email containing dial in number(s) and PINs.

Register for the conference call here.

Agenda

08:50 Conference number is opened

09:00 Presentation of quarterly results

09:20 Q&A

10:00 End of the conference

During the conference call a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:

https://www.elanders.com/investors/presentations/

Access recording

The conference call will be recorded and will be available until October 21, 2025.

Call the preferred telephone number stated in the link below, followed by 5195631#.

Dial-in numbers for the recording can be found here

Keypad controls can be found here

For further questions, please contact

Magnus Nilsson, President and Group CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Åsa Vilsson, Group CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment