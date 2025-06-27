HTX’s 12th Anniversary: “Get Fit on Mars” Campaign Sparks a Fitness Movement, Propelling Web3’s Genuine Long-Term Vision





PANAMA CITY, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is celebrating its upcoming 12th anniversary with the launch of the "Get Fit on Mars" campaign, a groundbreaking initiative designed to promote physical health and well-being within the Web3 community.

HTX has been a steadfast companion to its users for over a decade, guiding them through three bull-and-bear market cycles and establishing itself as a pillar of trust within the crypto community. The platform has witnessed countless crypto enthusiasts grow and transform as they build their futures in the digital realm. Today, HTX is expanding its mission beyond asset growth to embrace a more holistic vision—one that empowers users to prioritize their health, protect their well-being, and contribute to the long-term future of Web3.

From a Martian Dream to a Health Awakening

The inspiration for this campaign struck in June 2025, as Justin Sun, a prominent figure in the crypto space, prepared for a historic space journey. He extended a life-changing opportunity—a $6 million invitation for an HTX user to join him on a commercial space flight. However, the selection process uncovered a sobering truth: over 90% of applicants were disqualified during the physical fitness test. This stark statistic served as a wake-up call, exposing a concerning health crisis within the fast-paced Web3 world.

In the Web3 space, the conversation often revolves around market trends, trading strategies, and macroeconomic factors, frequently fixated on stories of rapid gains and losses. Beyond the hype, HTX recognized a fundamental truth: health is the foundation of long-term success.

While Justin Sun was training for his journey, HTX launched a fitness movement to encourage the entire Web3 community to get active and build healthy habits. This campaign is about more than just supporting Justin; it's about inspiring every user to pursue their own path to "Mars" — reinforcing the belief in long-termism through tangible actions.

The "Get Fit on Mars" 30-Day Fitness Challenge

The campaign is a powerful call for collective action, urging all Web3 users to embark on a 30-day fitness journey. To encourage participation, HTX offers generous rewards that allow participants to turn every drop of sweat into real gains.

The campaign prioritizes consistency over market volatility. "It's not about gains; it's about persistence. 30 days of passion, taking one step at a time toward a better you" — this is the true essence of Web3.

Igniting the Community with Inspiring Results

Since its launch on June 10, the "Get Fit on Mars" campaign has received a warm reception from the Web3 community. To date, over 300 users globally have logged more than 1,400 workouts, and over 50 have received fitness incentives, inspiring even more users to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

Comments like, "This is so motivating! I was feeling lazy, but now I'm getting up to work out!" are now frequently appearing under campaign posts. This feedback is clear evidence of the initiative's success in breaking down the sedentary habits common in the industry—and it's exactly what HTX set out to achieve.

HTX Champions a Long-Term Healthy Lifestyle

The "Get Fit on Mars" campaign is more than a temporary event. It is a movement designed to help users step away from the stress of constantly watching market charts. By encouraging 30 minutes of daily exercise, HTX aims to foster a healthier, more balanced Web3 lifestyle.

Persistence is a rare quality in the crypto industry. HTX believes that true faith is built through a sustained effort, whether you are navigating market volatility or life's ups and downs.

HTX hopes every member of the Web3 community will carry these healthy habits into the next market cycle, living more freely and with greater strength beyond their portfolios, as they move together toward the boundless possibilities of Web3.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit HTX Square or https://www.htx.com/ , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord . For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com .

