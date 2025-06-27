Climb Channel Solutions Announces Distribution Partnership with Egnyte

EATONTOWN, N.J., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) is proud to announce a distribution agreement with Egnyte, a leader in secure content collaboration, intelligence, and governance.

This partnership enables Climb to deliver Egnyte’s cloud-native platform to partners and their customers across the United States, reinforcing Climb’s commitment to expanding access to transformative technologies worldwide. By adding Egnyte to its portfolio, Climb is equipping resellers with a trusted, scalable platform that fits seamlessly into both SMB and enterprise environments. This partnership underscores Climb’s mission to deliver partner-first technologies that move with the speed of modern business.

“We are thrilled to announce Egnyte’s partnership with Climb Channel Solutions as we continue to invest deeply in the partner community,” said Bob Gagnon, Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales at Egnyte. “Egnyte is committed to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions, and Climb Channel Solutions is uniquely positioned to add value to the distribution network with deep industry expertise, a strong track record of on-time delivery, and a collaborative approach tailored to regional and strategic objectives.”

This partnership comes on the heels of Egnyte announcing enhancements to its Partner Program and new partner portal, Partner Hub, reflecting its commitment to delivering a more streamlined approach to better support a broader network of solution partners. Egnyte’s partner program is built upon its three core partnering priorities: profitability, enablement, and simplicity, to help our partners bring Egnyte’s AI-powered cloud collaboration platform to more businesses. Resellers will be able to take advantage of Egnyte’s agile supply chain support, responsive technical assistance, and competitive pricing to enable faster market penetration and sustained growth.

“Egnyte is a standout addition to our vendor ecosystem,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb. “Their channel momentum, combined with a product that addresses real-time collaboration and secure file sharing, makes this a win for our partners. We’re excited to support Egnyte’s continued growth through Climb’s extensive reseller network and to help businesses leverage data more intelligently and securely. Together, we’re making enterprise-grade solutions more accessible.”

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at Sales@ClimbCS.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty technology distributor focused on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. What sets Climb apart is our commitment to reimagining distribution through a data-driven approach that brings emerging technologies to market faster. We empower our partners with speed to market, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best-of-breed channel operations, and exceptional service—transforming how distribution supports growth and scalability. Climb Channel Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience distribution reimagined and discover how our people-first approach helps VARs and MSPs grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit www.ClimbCS.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn!

About Egnyte

Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.

