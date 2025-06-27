Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size to Hit USD 17.8 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Growth in Generic Drug Manufacturing and Advanced Drug Delivery Systems – SNS Insider

Austin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market was valued at USD 9.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 17.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The global pharmaceutical excipients market is growing at a steady rate owing to the demand for effective drug delivery systems and an increase in the production of generic medicines. New formulation strategies with increasing focus on multi-functional and co-processed excipients are contributing to improved stability and bioavailability of drugs. Furthermore, the upsurge of pharmaceutical manufacturing in emerging economies and conducive regulatory environments are driving formulation-based market growth of all types, but especially oral and injectable delivery.





The U.S. pharmaceutical excipients market was estimated at USD 1.84 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.52 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.16% during the forecast period of 2024-2032

The North American pharmaceutical excipients market is mainly dominated by the U.S. owing to the presence of the well-established pharmaceutical industry in this region, extensive R&D focus, and the growing trend of advanced drug formulations. There are also extensive regulatory processes and the use of advanced excipient technologies in the country to help manufacture both brand and generic medicines.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 9.5 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 17.8 billion CAGR (2024–2032) 7.20% U.S. Market 2024 USD 1.84 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 3.52 billion Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

Organic Chemicals Segment Holds the Largest Share of the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market by Product

The organic chemicals segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical excipients market in 2023, with a 51% market share, due to their wide range of applications in drug formulation and better compatibility with active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). This versatility in oral, injectable, and topical formulations is at the heart of their role in drug development.

By Functionality, Fillers and Diluents Segment Dominates the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

In 2024, the fillers and diluents segment held the largest share of the pharmaceutical excipients market due to their widespread application in solid oral dosage forms such as tablets and capsules. Such excipients are known to ameliorate bulk, compressibility, and distribution of active ingredients, which are important for consistent drug performance. The low cost and easy availability, and support through many APIs also promote mass adoption.

By Formulation, the Oral Formulations Segment Dominates the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

The pharmaceutical excipients market was dominated by the oral formulations segment, owing to oral dosage forms involving the highest patient compliance, ease of administration, and being cost-effective as compared to other dosage forms. These formulations necessitate a variety of excipients (binders, fillers, disintegrants, and coatings) for stability, bioavailability, and sustained release.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Segmentation

By Product

Organic Chemicals Oleochemicals Proteins Carbohydrates Petrochemicals Other Organic Chemicals

Inorganic Chemicals Calcium Phosphate Metal Oxides Calcium Sulfate Halites Calcium Carbonate Other Inorganic Chemicals

Other Chemicals

By Formulation

Oral Formulations Tablets Liquid Formulations Capsules Others

Topical Formulations

Parenteral Formulations

Others

By Functionality

Fillers & Diluents

Coating Agents

Suspending & Viscosity Agents

Binders

Flavoring Agents & Sweeteners

Disintegrants

Preservatives

Colorants

Lubricants & Glidants

Emulsifying Agents

Others

By Functionality Application

Stabilizers

Solubility & Bioavailability Enhancement

Taste Masking

Modified Release

Others

Asia Pacific Registered the Highest Value Share In the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market; North America Projected to Witness the Significant Growth Rate

In 2023, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the pharmaceutical excipients market owing to the rapidly increasing manufacturing base for the pharmaceutical industry in this region, cost-effective capacity of producing excipients, and favourable government initiatives. Excipients are heavily dependent on drug formulation development by countries such as India and China, which are favoured countries for generic drugs. Furthermore, its dominance in the global pharmaceutical excipients market is further propelled by the availability of raw materials, skilled human resources, and rising domestic need for cost-effective medicines.

The pharmaceutical excipients market in North America is anticipated to exhibit significant growth as continuous R&D investments, access to an established pharmaceutical sector, and regulatory standards that ensure excipients act at a high level of quality and safety are maintained across the region during the forecast period. Excipient innovation has been expedited as well due to the increased prevalence of chronic disease and the need for new drug delivery systems.

