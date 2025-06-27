Blockchain in Manufacturing Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2032 Driven by Transparency and Efficiency Demands | SNS Insider

Pune, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Size Analysis:

“In 2023, the Blockchain in Manufacturing market was valued at USD 3.9 billion and is projected to surge to USD 116.9 billion by 2032, expanding at a remarkable CAGR of 45.93% from 2024 to 2032.”

This rapid growth highlights the increasing integration of blockchain technology to enhance transparency, traceability, and efficiency across manufacturing operations. Manufacturers are adopting blockchain solutions to streamline supply chains, improve data security, and ensure real-time visibility into production processes. The technology is also helping reduce fraud, counterfeiting, and operational costs in the industrial ecosystem.

The U.S. Blockchain in Manufacturing market stood at USD 1.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 28.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 45.54% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by increasing demand for secure, transparent, and efficient supply chain solutions across the U.S. manufacturing sector using blockchain technology.





Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 3.9 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 116.9 Billion CAGR CAGR of 45.93 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments • By Component (Software, Services)



• By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Others)



• By End-User (BFSI, Retail, Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecommunications, Others) Key Growth Drivers The rising need for supply chain transparency and traceability is accelerating blockchain adoption in manufacturing.

By Provider, Infrastructure and Protocols Providers Segment Leads the Market, Applications and Solution Providers Segment to Record Fastest

In 2023, the Infrastructure and Protocols Providers segment held the largest share of the blockchain in manufacturing market, accounting for 61% of total revenue. These are the providers that deliver the framework that allows for decentralized, secure data exchange. As manufacturers seek to deliver resilient, secure networks that provide for more robust automation of industrial operations, their tools will support interoperability, smart contract execution and system scalability all critical capabilities in a manufacturing environment.

From 2024 to 2032, the Applications and Solution Providers segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace, with incremented blockchain adoption for traceability, compliance and inventory automation. As manufacturers move from pilot programs to enterprise-wide implementations, they are seeking customized solutions that integrate with the ERP system. Here, it allows smart manufacturing, warranty management, work in progress data and quality-control with blockchain driven transparency and accountability

By Application, Logistics and Supply Chain Management Segment Dominates Market

The Logistics and Supply Chain Management segment led the blockchain in manufacturing market due to blockchain’s capabilities in improving traceability, transparency, and real-time visibility across complex supply networks. Manufacturers increasingly leverage blockchain to monitor raw material sourcing, authenticate components, and optimize logistics. This segment continues to thrive amid heightened regulatory pressure, supply chain disruptions, and consumer demand for origin assurance—enabling cost savings, fraud prevention, and improved agility across multi-tiered manufacturing ecosystems.

By End-Use, Electronics and Semiconductor Segment Leads Market with High Blockchain Adoption for Traceability and Fraud Prevention

In 2023, the Electronics and Semiconductor segment held a dominant share in the blockchain in manufacturing market, driven by the need for secure, traceable, and tamper-proof supply chains. Blockchain enables manufacturers to verify component authenticity, track production history, and collaborate securely with global suppliers. With strict compliance and quality demands, companies in this sector are adopting blockchain to improve transparency, prevent counterfeiting, and ensure data integrity across international manufacturing networks.





North America Leads Blockchain in Manufacturing Market, Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Blockchain Growth

North America dominated the blockchain in manufacturing market in 2023, accounting for 34% of global revenue, driven by well-established digital infrastructure, early adopters, and the largest number of main blockchain stakeholders. Manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada are using blockchain for compliance, supply chain, and quality control. You are confirming that: Governments support, regulatory friendliness and strong deep tech-manufacturer partnerships in automotive, aerospace and electronic sectors to ensure regional leadership until 2032.

Asia Pacific is poised to record the highest CAGR in blockchain adoption across manufacturing from 2024 to 2032, driven by rapid industrialization along with digital transformation backed by government initiatives across the region including countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Blockchain adoption is gaining momentum—driven by Industry 4.0 investments, innovative startups and growing demand from electronics, automotive and pharmaceutical sectors in the region for better traceability, anti-counterfeit solutions and global competitiveness for sustainable manufacturing ecosystems.

