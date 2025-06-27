Industrial Lighting Market Size to Reach USD 14.90 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.33% | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Lighting Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Industrial Lighting Market size was valued at USD 8.46 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 14.90 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.33% during 2025-2032.”

Illuminating Industry: The Smart Lighting Revolution Driving Sustainable Growth

The industrial lighting market is evolving rapidly, driven by the shift toward smart, energy-efficient solutions to meet performance and sustainability targets. Advancements in LED technology, IoT-enabled controls, and predictive maintenance systems are enabling factories, warehouses, and logistics centers to reduce energy use, costs, and carbon emissions. Regulatory support, financial incentives, and stricter sustainability standards are accelerating adoption. The U.S. industrial lighting market, valued at USD 2.52 billion in 2024, is expected to reach USD 3.92 billion by 2032. Globally, efforts toward net-zero emissions are pushing industries to integrate smart-grid-compatible lighting and real-time energy systems. China's zero-carbon industrial parks exemplify this shift, with significant reductions in CO₂ emissions and energy costs, reinforcing smart lighting as a key driver of industrial decarbonization.

Get a Sample Report of Industrial Lighting Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3408

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ams OSRAM

Emerson Electric

Legrand

Zumtobel Group

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

General Electric

TOYODA GOSEI Co. Ltd

Hubbell Lighting Inc.

Cree Inc.

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

Industrial Lighting Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 8.46 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 14.90 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.33% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Light Source(LED, High-intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting, Fluorescent Lighting)

• By Product Type(High/Low Bay Lighting, Flood/Area Lighting)

• By End User(Oil and Gas, Mining, Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Warehouse, Other End-user Applications)

Purchase Single User PDF of Industrial Lighting Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3408

Key Industry Segmentation

By Light Sources

In 2024, LED lighting accounted for the largest share of the industrial lighting market at approximately 59% and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.67% from 2025 to 2032. This growth is driven by rising demand for cost-effective, energy-efficient solutions across industrial sectors. LEDs offer superior efficiency and durability, with government incentives and energy-saving programs further encouraging their widespread adoption in infrastructure upgrades.

By Product Type

High/Low Bay Lighting dominated the industrial lighting market with a 63% revenue share in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.26% from 2025 to 2032. Widely used in warehouses and manufacturing facilities, these systems offer high lumen output, energy efficiency, and optimal performance in high-ceiling spaces. Their uniform illumination, low maintenance, and energy-saving benefits make them the preferred solution for industrial environments.

By End-User Application

In 2024, the manufacturing sector held the largest share of the industrial lighting market at around 36%, driven by the need for high-performance lighting to ensure safety, precision, and productivity. The adoption of automation and energy-efficient technologies continues to boost demand in this segment. Meanwhile, the warehouse segment is set to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.01% from 2025 to 2032, fueled by e-commerce growth, automated storage systems, and the need for efficient, high-visibility lighting in large facilities.

Global Momentum: Regional Trends Shaping the Future of Industrial Lighting

In 2024, North America led the industrial lighting market with a 44% share, driven by strong regulations, widespread LED adoption, and rising investments in smart manufacturing. The U.S. market continues to grow steadily, supported by energy-efficiency mandates and modernization initiatives, including a USD 52 million DOE grant to advance clean energy technologies.

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth through 2032, with a CAGR of 8.55%, fueled by rapid industrialization, infrastructure expansion, and supportive government policies in countries like China and India.

Europe is emerging as a strong player due to strict environmental regulations, sustainable infrastructure investment, and rising smart factory initiatives—especially in Germany.

Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are experiencing steady growth, underpinned by industrial development, infrastructure upgrades, and increased adoption of energy-efficient lighting technologies.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Industrial Lighting Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3408

Recent News:

In June 2025, Action Services Group unveils Next Gen LED Solutions to upgrade outdated systems with advanced, energy-efficient lighting technology. The initiative enhances performance, enables smart controls, and delivers greater energy savings and sustainability benefits.

Table of Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Industrial Lighting Market, by Light Source

8. Industrial Lighting Market, by Product Type

9. Industrial Lighting Market, by End-User Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.