Director/PDMR Shareholding

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

27 June 2025

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) and Persons Closely Associated (PCA)

The Company was notified that on 27 June 2025 Jens Bech (a PDMR) sold 30,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company (ordinary shares) at a price of £5.15875 each. On the same date he transferred 10,000 ordinary shares to his PCA, Benedikte Bech. Subsequently, his PCA Benedikte Bech, sold 10,000 ordinary shares at a price of £5.15875 each.

The following notifications are made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR).

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personJens Bech
2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Group Commercial Director


b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction(i) Disposal
(ii) Transfer of shares
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
  1. £5.15875
  2. Nil
  1. 30,000
  2. 10,000
d. Aggregated Information: Aggregated volume

  1. 30,000
  2. 10,000

Aggregated price
  1. Total Sale Price: £154,762.50
  2. Nil
e. Date of transaction27 June 2025
f. Place of transaction(i) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
(ii) Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personBenedikte Bech
2. Reason for the notification

c. Position/status

Spouse of Jens Bech, Group Commercial Director


d. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of TransactionDisposal
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
£5.1587510,000
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
10,000
Aggregated price
Total Sale Price: £51,587.50

e. Date of transaction27 June 2025
f. Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


Dionne Mortley-Fordet: 01634 848 944
Group Head of Governance & Secretariat 
  
Investor relations 
Alexander Holcroft
Group Director of Investor Relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk		t: 01634 838973
  
Brunswick 
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzert: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLCs

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


