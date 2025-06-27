LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
27 June 2025
OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) and Persons Closely Associated (PCA)
The Company was notified that on 27 June 2025 Jens Bech (a PDMR) sold 30,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company (ordinary shares) at a price of £5.15875 each. On the same date he transferred 10,000 ordinary shares to his PCA, Benedikte Bech. Subsequently, his PCA Benedikte Bech, sold 10,000 ordinary shares at a price of £5.15875 each.
The following notifications are made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR).
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Jens Bech
|2. Reason for the notification
|a. Position/status
|Group Commercial Director
b. Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|(i) Disposal
(ii) Transfer of shares
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|
|
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
Aggregated price
|e. Date of transaction
|27 June 2025
|f. Place of transaction
|(i) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
(ii) Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Benedikte Bech
|2. Reason for the notification
|c. Position/status
|Spouse of Jens Bech, Group Commercial Director
d. Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|Disposal
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|£5.15875
|10,000
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
10,000
Aggregated price
Total Sale Price: £51,587.50
|e. Date of transaction
|27 June 2025
|f. Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
