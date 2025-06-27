Food Lion Recalls In-Store Baked Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Cookies

SALISBURY, N.C., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion is notifying customers of a recall affecting Food Lion in-store baked Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Cookies after being alerted by supplier Rise Baking of potential peanut contamination in select lots of chocolate used to make the cookies. This recall affects only the products listed below in Bakery and Prepared Foods Departments.
Bakery
Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Cookie
3 ounces
UPC 23188400000
Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Cookie
11 ounces
UPC 20293100000
Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Cookie
2 ounce case
UPC 63221002229
Cake and Cookie Platter with Yellow Cupcakes
40 ounces
UPC 22706200000
Gourmet Cookies Tray
48 ounces
UPC 22321700000
Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Cookie
44 ounces
UPC 23327800000
Prepared Foods
Food Lion Italian Sub Lunchbox with Potato Salad
20 ounces
UPC 22565900000
Food Lion Turkey Provolone Slider Lunchbox with Potato Salad
16.5 ounces
UPC 22565800000
Food Lion Turkey Provolone Slider Lunchbox with Macaroni Salad
16.5 ounces
UPC 22756400000
Food Lion Chicken Salad Croissant Lunchbox with Potato Salad
14.5 ounces
UPC 22565700000
Food Lion Chicken Salad Croissant Lunchbox with Macaroni Salad
14.5 ounces
UPC 22722400000
Food Lion Italian Sub Lunchbox with Macaroni Salad
20 ounces
UPC 22756500000
Kaiser Roll Sandwich Meal Box
1 count
UPC 22602700000
Croissant Sandwich Meal Box
1 count
UPC 22322400000
Customers may have last purchased the affected product on June 27, 2025.
The product has been removed from Food Lion’s shelves.
Customers who purchased the affected product should not consume it and may return it to their local Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price in accordance with Food Lion’s “Double Your Money Back Guarantee.”
|CONTACTS:
|Food Lion Media Relations
704-245-3317
publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com