Food Lion Recalls In-Store Baked Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Cookies

SALISBURY, N.C., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion is notifying customers of a recall affecting Food Lion in-store baked Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Cookies after being alerted by supplier Rise Baking of potential peanut contamination in select lots of chocolate used to make the cookies. This recall affects only the products listed below in Bakery and Prepared Foods Departments.

Bakery

Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Cookie

3 ounces

UPC 23188400000

Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Cookie

11 ounces

UPC 20293100000

Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Cookie

2 ounce case

UPC 63221002229

Cake and Cookie Platter with Yellow Cupcakes

40 ounces

UPC 22706200000

Gourmet Cookies Tray

48 ounces

UPC 22321700000

Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Cookie

44 ounces

UPC 23327800000

Prepared Foods

Food Lion Italian Sub Lunchbox with Potato Salad

20 ounces

UPC 22565900000

Food Lion Turkey Provolone Slider Lunchbox with Potato Salad

16.5 ounces

UPC 22565800000

Food Lion Turkey Provolone Slider Lunchbox with Macaroni Salad

16.5 ounces

UPC 22756400000

Food Lion Chicken Salad Croissant Lunchbox with Potato Salad

14.5 ounces

UPC 22565700000

Food Lion Chicken Salad Croissant Lunchbox with Macaroni Salad

14.5 ounces

UPC 22722400000

Food Lion Italian Sub Lunchbox with Macaroni Salad

20 ounces

UPC 22756500000

Kaiser Roll Sandwich Meal Box

1 count

UPC 22602700000

Croissant Sandwich Meal Box

1 count

UPC 22322400000

Customers may have last purchased the affected product on June 27, 2025.

The product has been removed from Food Lion’s shelves.

Customers who purchased the affected product should not consume it and may return it to their local Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price in accordance with Food Lion’s “Double Your Money Back Guarantee.”

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh, and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com. For more information, visit foodlion.com.