Allsup Spotlights Stroke Awareness And SSDI Support During Men’s Health Month

Belleville, Illinois, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Men’s Health Month, Allsup , a leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, return to work and veterans disability appeals services, is raising awareness about stroke prevention, emerging medical innovations, and the important role of SSDI for individuals who experience long-term disability after a stroke.

Stroke is a leading cause of serious disability in the United States, with more than 795,000 people affected each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the Framingham Heart Study, men face a higher incidence of stroke between ages 45 and 84 compared to women—underscoring the need for prevention during midlife—yet women ultimately bear a greater lifetime risk and are more likely to experience poststroke disability and institutionalization. As stroke affects more working-age adults, the need for long-term medical and financial support becomes increasingly urgent.

“Recovery after a stroke can be physically and emotionally demanding,” said Terry J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup. “Our team guides individuals through the complexities of the SSDI process, helping to avoid delays, costly mistakes and denials that can often occur when applying alone.”

SSDI Offers Critical Support For Stroke Survivors

For individuals who cannot return to work following a stroke, SSDI benefits offer monthly income and access to Medicare. These benefits help cover the cost of ongoing medical care, therapies and daily living expenses. Allsup has helped over 400,000 individuals nationwide obtain SSDI benefits and provides expert assistance in navigating complex healthcare programs, including Medicare.

While strokes are often associated with older adults, risk factors such as high blood pressure, obesity and type 2 diabetes are contributing to higher stroke rates in younger populations—a trend reflected in recent CDC data showing a 7.8% rise in self-reported stroke prevalence from 2011–2013 to 2020–2022, driven largely by increases among younger adults. Many strokes are preventable through chronic condition management and healthy habits such as regular exercise, avoiding tobacco, limiting alcohol and maintaining a healthy weight. As stroke risks increase among younger adults, recognizing the warning signs can be lifesaving.

Prevention is critical, and so is knowing how to respond when a stroke occurs. The acronym F.A.S.T.—Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, Time to call 911—can help people recognize the signs of stroke and respond quickly. Other warning signs may include confusion, vision changes and sudden loss of balance. In addition to early recognition, emerging medical advances are transforming how strokes are treated and improving recovery outcomes.

Medical Innovations

New medical advances are offering improved outcomes for stroke treatment and rehabilitation:

A Stanford-developed “milli-spinner” thrombectomy device has shown success in more effectively removing blood clots and may reduce disability after ischemic stroke.

Regenerative treatments such as mesenchymal stem cells, exosomes and gene-editing techniques are showing promise in promoting brain repair after stroke, according to Frontiers in Neuroscience .

An NIH-funded study found that intravenous uric acid, when combined with standard stroke care in animal models, improved neurological recovery.

These advancements offer new pathways to improve stroke recovery and reduce long-term disability. Complementing medical care, supportive services are essential for navigating life post-stroke.

Disability Financial Solutions® Offers Additional Support

The Allsup exclusive Disability Financial Solutions®, service connects eligible customers with essential resources that support housing, utilities, medical expenses and more during the SSDI process. This service helps stroke survivors address the financial challenges that can follow a disabling medical event.

To learn more about applying for SSDI, checking eligibility, or filing an appeal, visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call 1-800-678-3276.. Allsup helps more individuals get approved at the initial application level than any other representative nationwide.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

Attachment