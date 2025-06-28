Microservices in Healthcare Market Size to Hit USD 1,905.26 Million by 2032, Driven by Cloud Adoption and Healthcare Digitization – SNS Insider

Austin, June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microservices in Healthcare Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to the latest analysis by SNS Insider, the Microservices in Healthcare Market was valued at USD 334.59 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1,905.26 million by 2032, expanding at a remarkable CAGR of 21.34% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.

The microservices in the healthcare market are growing robustly, driven by the rising demand for scalable and modular applications at hospitals and clinics, and telehealth platforms. Cloud deployment, DevOps practices, and interoperability standards such as FHIR all contribute to shorter development cycles and easier EHR integration.





The U.S. microservices in healthcare market was estimated at USD 114.75 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 650.43 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 17.88% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The U.S. held the leading position in the North American microservices in healthcare market, due to the developed healthcare infrastructure, rapid uptake of cloud-based solutions in the healthcare sector, and early adoption of digital health initiatives. Major IT players and a regulatory framework (HIPAA), which only strengthens their leading position.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

InterSystems

Epic Systems

Oracle Health

HealthHero

Abridge

CodaMetrix

Cohere Health

Neko Health

Lumeris

Grove AI

Infinitus Systems

Femmi

Locumate

BiVACOR

Pending AI

Lumos Diagnostics

Sicona Battery Technologies

Aquila

Pfizer

Eli Lilly

Microservices in Healthcare Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 334.59 million Market Size by 2032 USD 1,905.26 million CAGR (2024–2032) 21.34% U.S. Market 2023 USD 114.75 million U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 650.43 million Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

Platform Segment to Lead the Microservices in Healthcare Market, By Component

The platform segment held the largest share of the microservices in the healthcare market in 2023, with a 59% market share, owing to its primary role in facilitating the development, deployment, and management of modular healthcare applications. Platforms serve as the underlying structure for microservices, providing healthcare organizations with the means to connect a broad array of systems, such as EHRs, billing, and patient engagement systems, together with little to no friction.

By Deployment Model, the Cloud-Based Models Segment is Prone to Have Microservices in the Healthcare Market

The cloud-based models segment held the largest share of the microservices in the healthcare market in 2023, a reflection of the growing demand for scalable, flexible, and affordable IT infrastructure. Cloud use allows healthcare organizations to roll out microservices fast, maximize resource consumption, and ensure high availability of critical applications. The growth of telemedicine, EHRs, and remote monitoring apps is another driver for a move to cloud services.

By End-use, the Healthcare Service Providers End-user Segment holds the Largest Share of the Microservices in the Healthcare Market.

The healthcare service providers segment held a larger share of the microservices in the healthcare market in 2023. The need to improve operational efficiency, patient care, and data interoperability is driving the adoption of microservices in healthcare. Microservices to the rescue. The use of microservices architectures in hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers continues to increase as these organizations modernize existing infrastructure, become more interoperable, and make more real-time decisions.

Microservices in Healthcare Market Segmentation

By Delivery Model

On-premise Models

Cloud-based Models Private Cloud Public Cloud Hybrid Cloud



By Component

Platforms

Services Integration Services Consulting Services Training, support, and maintenance services



By End user

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Lifesciences Industry

Research Organizations

North America Leads the Microservices in Healthcare Market, Asia Pacific to Witness Highest CAGR

The largest share of the microservices in the healthcare market was accounted for by North America with a 48% market share in 2023, owing to its well-established healthcare system, early adoption of digital healthcare technologies, and presence of leading IT suppliers in the region. The area is also complemented by enabling regulations such as HIPAA, and substantial investments have been made in EHR interoperability and cloud-based services.

The microservices in the healthcare market in Asia Pacific are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in the Asia Pacific region is also driven by high-level growth in healthcare digitization and governmental initiatives and backing in this region for the health IT companies,, along with rising investments in modern technology solutions and services across the cloud developing countries such as China, India, Japan, and others are still concentrating on setting up healthcare centers and implementing modern IT systems to systematically record and manage the patient data pool, which is mounting in an escalating trend.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption Rate of Microservices in Healthcare (2023)

5.2 Performance and Scalability Benefits

5.3 Investment Trends in Microservices-based Healthcare IT

5.4 Regulatory Compliance and Data Security Metrics

5.5 Integration with Legacy Systems

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Microservices in Healthcare Market by Delivery Model

8. Microservices in Healthcare Market by Component

9. Microservices in Healthcare Market by End user

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

