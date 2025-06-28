Atherectomy Devices Market Set to Reach USD 1.93 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising PAD Cases and Demand for Minimally Invasive Interventions – SNS Insider

Austin, June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atherectomy Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, the global Atherectomy Devices Market was valued at USD 1.03 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.93 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.16% over the forecast period of 2025–2032.”

The increasing prevalence of peripheral artery disease (PAD), advancements in device technology, and a growing preference for minimally invasive vascular treatments among hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers are all contributing factors to the market's robust growth.





The U.S. Atherectomy Devices market was valued at USD 370.50 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 644.30 million by 2032. This is because of the aging population, the reimbursement framework that supports it, and the increased awareness of early PAD interventions, all of which continue to encourage adoption in a variety of clinical settings.

Market Overview

The global atherectomy devices market is dynamically changing with the global increase in peripheral artery disease (PAD), diabetic vasculopathy, and coronary artery disease. Atherectomy procedures, which include the removal of atherosclerotic plaque from arteries, have picked up popularity because they are less invasive, have a short hospital stay, and have fewer complications than the conventional surgical option. Advances in technology for atherectomy devices—i.e., enhanced rotational velocities, high precision lasers, and directional cutting systems—have opened up the procedures to complex lesions, particularly in the elderly and diabetic patients.

Furthermore, there is an increasing clinical preference for combination interventions, such as atherectomy followed by drug-coated balloon angioplasty, which has improved procedural results. The enhanced application of cutting-edge imaging and diagnostic methods has further boosted early diagnosis and treatment, particularly in high-risk cases.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

Medtronic

Avinger

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

BD

Abbott

Cordis

Terumo Medical Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Atherectomy Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.03 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 1.93 billion CAGR (2025–2032) 8.16% U.S. Market 2024 USD 370.50 million U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 644.30 million Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Type

In 2024, directional atherectomy devices led the market globally with a share of 39.9%. They are extensively used in practice due to their accuracy of plaque excision and capacity to maintain vessel integrity. Their success in treating eccentric as well as concentric lesions, particularly in superficial femoral arteries, has contributed to intense clinical preference. Their capacity to remove plaque and reduce embolization renders them the popular option among vascular surgeons, especially for use in femoropopliteal and below-knee interventions.

Atherectomy Devices Market Segmentation

By Type

Directional Atherectomy

Rotational Atherectomy

Orbital Atherectomy

Laser Atherectomy

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the atherectomy devices market in 2024, taking up 47.5% of the total revenue worldwide. Its growth is complemented by key players, robust reimbursement policies, rising incidence of PAD, and an aging population. The U.S. market has been especially leading the market because of early acceptance of sophisticated technology and sheer volume of interventional cardiology procedures.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the most rapidly growing regional market during the forecast period. The increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increased access to healthcare, and growing government efforts to enhance vascular treatment are helping to drive this growth. In countries such as China and India, there is a rising diagnosis rate of PAD and coronary artery disease, and thus, demand for sophisticated endovascular devices, such as atherectomy devices.

Recent Developments

March 2025 – BD updated its Rotarex atherectomy system instructions to highlight risks of helix fracture in patients with vascular tortuosity and calcification.

– BD updated its Rotarex atherectomy system instructions to highlight risks of helix fracture in patients with vascular tortuosity and calcification. January 2025 – AngioDynamics launched the AMBITION BTK clinical trial for its Auryon laser system targeting below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

– AngioDynamics launched the AMBITION BTK clinical trial for its Auryon laser system targeting below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. November 2024 – Cardiovascular Systems Inc. received expanded CE Mark approval for its Diamondback 360 Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System to include new vessel types.

