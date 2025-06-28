Solar Silicon Wafer Market Size to Hit USD 32.58 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.59% | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Silicon Wafer Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Solar Silicon Wafer Market was valued at USD 13.20 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 32.58 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.59% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Global Shift Toward Renewable Energy and Technological Innovations Drive Solar Silicon Wafer Market Growth

The global solar silicon wafer market is experiencing strong adoption for renewable energy and good technological advancement has provided considerable impetus to the worldwide solar silicon wafer market. Growing adoption of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems due to favorable government initiatives, environmental targets, and consumer awareness is boosting market growth.

The U.S. Solar Silicon Wafer Market is estimated to be USD 1.36 Billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.85%.

The monocrystalline wafers are becoming more and competitive with the increase of efficiency and reduction in the cost of production. More advanced cell technologies like PERC and TOPCon are pushing wafer quality to new levels, particularly in utility and commercial applications. At the same time, nations such as China and India, and the United States are making major investments in domestic wafer manufacturing in order to scale back on imports and improve energy security. This double push could very well place solar silicon wafers as one of the key players in the international move to green energy.

Asia Pacific Leads Solar Silicon Wafer Market with Expanding Manufacturing and Strategic Growth

Asia Pacific dominated the solar silicon wafer market with a 64.7% share in 2023 and is set to witness the fastest growth through 2032. That leadership has come from a combination of well-established manufacturing hubs, inexpensive labor, ample access to raw materials and government support in places like China, India, South Korea and Japan. China dominates the world, with Longi Green Energy and Tongwei Co. Ltd. being the key players, while India ramps up output under its PLI schemes. Southeast Asian countries, like Vietnam and Malaysia, are also emerging as strategic contributors to as supply chains.

Solar Silicon Wafer Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 13.20 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 32.58 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.59% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (Monocrystalline Wafer, Polycrystalline Wafer)

• By Application (PV Modules, Inverter, Solar Cell, Solar Racking System, Solar Battery)

Evolving Trends in Solar Silicon Wafers: Product and Application Insights Driving Market Growth

By Product

In 2023, monocrystalline wafers are expected to hold a dominant 73.6% market share as these are more efficient, durable and perform strongly in low light conditions and as such are selected in high volumes for residential, commercial rooftop and utility scale project types. The prices remain competitive as ongoing developments in manufacturing have led to continuous improvements.

Polycrystalline wafers are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by cost effective and are gradually being adopted in developing regions where the economies of scale and capacity expansion have more weight than efficiency.

By Application

In 2023, PV modules accounted for over 60.3% of the market, on account of the indispensable nature of silicon wafers in the production of photovoltaic modules that fuels solar equipment for all end-use applications. Global interest in solar energy is on the rise thanks to technological improvements and favorable policies, and that’s buoying demand.

The solar cell segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, due to surging R&D activities and rising uptake of advanced technologies such as PERC, TOPCon, and HJT to achieve improved efficiency and low energy loss.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

LONGi Green Energy Technology

GCL-Poly Energy

Zhonghuan Semiconductor

JA Solar

Trina Solar

JinkoSolar

Canadian Solar

Wacker Chemie

REC Silicon

OCI Company

SUMCO

Wafer Works

Green Energy Technology

Targray Technology

NexWafe GmbH

Recent Developments:

In May 2025, Premier Energies along with The Taiwan based SAS have announced 74:26 Joint Venture’ to build a 2GW from solar wafer plant in India will add to the local manufacturing through Make-in-India drive.

In Jan 2025, China Firms Invest Over $2B in 40 GW of Silicon Wafer Plants to Lift Solar Supply Two firms to build huge wafer plants in Sichuan in a further signal of China’s utter dominance of the solar manufacturing value chain.

In March 2025, Imported Blue Wafers Disqualify Solar Cells from MNRE Domestic Schemes India’s MNRE states solar cells using imported blue wafers won’t qualify as domestically manufactured under DCR mandates for government schemes.

