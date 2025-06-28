Water Pump Market to Surge to USD 95.08 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising Infrastructure Investments and Smart Agriculture Adoption | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The W ater P ump M arket size was valued at USD 67.85 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 95.08 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.36% over the forecast period of 2025–2032. Growth in investment in urban water infrastructure and irrigation systems worldwide will drive the water pump market globally in the coming years. The demand for dependable, energy-efficient pumping solutions that can quickly move water has been driven by grow vs your dietary needs of water scarcity, at work in agriculture, industrial, and residential sectors.

The U.S. water pump market size was valued at USD 21.67 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 19.99 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.59% over the forecast period of 2025–2032.





Key Players:

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Flowserve

ITT Inc.

Gorman-Rupp

Pentair

Xylem

WILO SE

Grundfos

EBARA CORPORATION

ANDRITZ AG

Water Pump Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 67.85 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 95.08 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.36% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Increasing Adoption of Smart Irrigation Systems and Infrastructure Modernization Drives the Water Pump Market Growth.

• Rising Industrialization and Demand for High-Efficiency Pumping Solutions Accelerate the Centrifugal Water Pump Industry.

Centrifugal Pumps, Core Applications, and Direct Sales Channel Drive Segmental Dominance

By Type

In 2024, the Centrifugal Pumps segment generated the highest revenue share of approximately 65.22% in the water pump market. They are very well received because of their simplicity, high efficiency, and large pumping capacities, so they are widely used in industry, agriculture, and most water treatment processes. These pumps are ideal for continuous operations and systems that require consistent flow, like municipal water supply and irrigation. With the evolution of variable speed drives, automation systems, and technologies for accurate water distribution to meet the growing demand for energy-efficient technologies, centrifugal pumps have great potential to strengthen market competitiveness and solidify their dominant position in this market.

By Business

The pumps segment accounted for the largest revenue share, at 59% in 2024, owing to the extensive application of water pumps in the majority of end-use industries including but not limited to agriculture, residential, and utilities. Water pumps play a vital role in fluid movement during irrigation, residential water distribution, sewage systems, and in industries, where they are used for cooling. The market reflects aging infrastructure replacement and the capacity building of urban utilities. In addition, the growing investments toward smart cities and water-efficient technologies have propelled the demand for pumps that meet quality standards and are low-maintenance with energy efficiency.

By Distribution Channel

Direct sales emerged as the leading distribution channel in 2024, offering manufacturers strategic control over pricing, customization, and customer engagement. Water pump providers who offer customized solutions addressing industry-specific challenges, such as needing to solve multi-dimensional installations in agriculture or municipal projects, can deliver targeted solutions through this channel. For large-scale or mission-critical applications, the capability to offer on-site technical support and the direct integration of their systems gives direct sales a strong advantage.

By End Use

In 2024, the agriculture sector held the largest share of the water pump market, due to the increasing need for water-conserving and efficient irrigation systems. Drip irrigation, sprinkler systems, and extracting water to the ground are all powered by pumps, which are vital components of agriculture. With consistent government assistance for modern farming, particularly in developing areas, electric, solar, and diesel pumps are becoming common. Moreover, the rising need for efficient, operating pump systems, which consume less energy and are equipped with state-of-the-art technology, due to climate variability and water shortages, is propelling the market expansion. The agricultural segment remains the top segment in pump installations as farmers aim to achieve higher yields and sustainability.

North America Strengthens Position Through Efficiency Upgrades and Federal Support in Water Pump Market

The Asia Pacific water pump market accounted for the largest revenue share, approximately 42.49%. Driving this growth are massive urbanization, agricultural modernization, and mega public-private infrastructure projects in China, India, and Southeast Asia. With rising demand, farmers are adopting automation for venturing to restore drip, sprinkler, and submersible pump systems within farms to enhance the yield of the crops and deal with water scarcity. During this time, governments also poured billions of dollars into urban water and sewer systems. The systems have great market penetration due to the growing focus on energy-efficient systems such as wireless solar-powered vehicles and IoT-enabled pumping systems. The vendors are expanding regional footprints, presence at the manufacturing plants, and research and development hubs.

North America is expected to register a relatively steady CAGR of approximately 5.95%. It has a well-established infrastructure and a strong regulatory environment for water conservation and pollution control in the region. This provides support to demand through additional federal resources under U.S. programs that also provide funds for rural water systems and irrigation efficiency programs. Increasing retrofits and replacements: Mostly due to the growing need for energy-efficient and smart pumps adoption, and aging infrastructure upgrades. The demand for dewatering and water recirculation systems from the mining and oil & gas sectors is fueling the growth in Canada.





