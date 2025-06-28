Screen Readers Software Market to Reach USD 405.62 Billion by 2032 Amid Rising Accessibility Demands | SNS Insider

Pune, June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Screen Readers Software Market Size Analysis:

“The Screen Readers Software Market was valued at USD 96.78 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 405.62 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 17.31% from 2024 to 2032.”

This explosive growth is spurred by rising worldwide knowledge of digital accessibility and inclusive technology legislation. Increasing prevalence of visual impairments and increasing adoption of assistive technologies across education, government, and corporate sector are supplementing the market growth. And with the evolution of AI-fueled voice synthesis and natural language processing, here also come newer ways that enhance how users interact with screen readers on devices and different platforms.

Growth is fueled by stricter accessibility regulations, rising awareness of digital inclusion, and increasing adoption of assistive technologies across education, corporate, and government sectors, supported by advancements in AI-driven speech recognition and user-friendly interface designs.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Freedom Scientific (JAWS, ZoomText Fusion)

NV Access (NVDA, NVDA Remote)

Dolphin Computer Access Ltd. (SuperNova, Dolphin ScreenReader)

Apple Inc. (VoiceOver, Speak Screen)

Microsoft Corporation (Narrator, Windows Speech Recognition)

Kurzweil Education (Kurzweil 1000, Kurzweil 3000)

Serotek Corporation (System Access, Accessible Event)

Texthelp Ltd. (Read&Write, Snap&Read)

Claro Software Ltd. (ClaroRead, ClaroSpeak)

Baum Retec AG (VisioBraille, COBRA)

Cambium Learning Group (Learning Ally, Kurzweil Education)

TPGi – A Vispero Company (JAWS Inspect, ARC Toolkit)

Sonocent Ltd. (Audio Notetaker, Glean)

Code Factory (Mobile Speak, Eloquence TTS)

HumanWare (Victor Reader, Brailliant)

Screen Readers Software Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 37.29 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 454.50 Billion CAGR CAGR of 32.2 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022



• By Propulsion (ICE, Electric Vehicles)



• By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles)



• By Software Type (Perception & Planning Software, Chauffeur Software, Interior Sensing Software, Supervision/Monitoring Software) Key Growth Drivers Rising global awareness and legal mandates for digital accessibility are fueling demand for screen readers across industries and regions.

By Platform, Mobile Segment to Witness Fastest Growth in Screen Readers Software Market

The mobile segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.22% from 2024 to 2032, owing to older adoption rate of smartphones and tablets. Built-in assistive technology in the form of VoiceOver and TalkBack and the ubiquitous nature of mobile devices in education and away from home means there’s a wide user base for screen reader apps.

By Application, Personal Use Segment Leads Screen Readers Software Market with 34% Share in 2023

In 2023, the personal use segment held the largest revenue share of 34% in the Screen Readers Software Market. This is fuelled by a growing level of online usage of people with disabilities for activities like browsing, email, entertainment and more. Strong personal user demand is driven by accessible and affordable solutions such as NVDA, as well as increasing digital literacy.

By Distribution Channel, Online Segment Dominated Screen Readers Software Market in 2023 with 71% Share

The online segment led the Screen Readers Software Market with a 71% revenue share in 2023, fueled by widespread adoption of web-based services and cloud platforms. Online screen readers enable seamless access across devices without installation, appealing to users prioritizing convenience and scalability. The rise of SaaS models, digital services, and cross-platform compatibility further drives demand for cloud-integrated, web-friendly screen reader solutions.

By Operating System, Windows Leads Screen Readers Software Market with 49% Share in 2023

In 2023, the Windows segment accounted for approximately 49% of the Screen Readers Software Market revenue. This is because it is most commonly used in personal and enterprise environments, makes the most use of compatibility with major screen reader tools (such as JAWS and NVDA) and has more support mechanisms. The familiarity, integration with productivity tools, and accessibility features means that Windows is a clear choice for the visually impaired.





North America Led the Screen Readers Software Market, Asia Pacific to Record Fastest Growth

In 2023, North America dominated the Screen Readers Software Market with a 36% revenue share, driven by strong accessibility regulations, advanced digital infrastructure, and widespread assistive tech adoption. The presence of major market players, early integration in sectors like education and government, and adherence to ADA and WCAG standards reinforce the region’s leadership in promoting inclusive, accessible digital environments.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.42% from 2024 to 2032, on account of rising digital accessibility, smartphone penetration and government programs. Countries such as India and China are leveraging several factors to increase the usage of screen readers on low cost Android devices, which include multilingual reading support and the presence of accessibility knowledge. Policy and education changes are promoting inclusive development, and encouraging institutions to use assistive technologies in the public and private sector.

