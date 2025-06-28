Press Ranger Named Best PR Software by TechCommuters

San Francisco, CA, June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press Ranger, an AI-powered PR tool renowned for revolutionizing the way public relations teams operate, has been honored with the title of Best PR Software by TechCommuters. TechCommuters praised Press Ranger for its all-in-one platform that caters to businesses of all sizes looking to run their own PR campaigns.





This accolade marks the second time Press Ranger has been recognized for its excellence in the PR software industry, following a previous Best PR Software award from Saas Space. Coverage for the award came off of the announcement that Press Ranger had crossed the 8,000 user milestone, a story that was picked up by notable publishers like Business Insider.

"Press Ranger's commitment to innovation and user satisfaction is what sets it apart in the competitive landscape of PR software," said Steve Beyatte, CEO of Press Ranger. "Being recognized by TechCommuters is a testament to our team's dedication to providing a superior product that meets the evolving needs of modern PR professionals."

The award cements Press Ranger as a leading choice for PR teams looking for a comprehensive, cost-effective solution. This latest recognition by TechCommuters further solidifies its position as a frontrunner in the industry, making it a top contender for those searching for the best PR software.

Press Ranger is an AI-powered PR tool that makes pitching journalists quick, easy, and effective. Press Ranger automates the PR process to make getting good press as easy as clicking a button.

