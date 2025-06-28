ThinkCareBelieve: Week 23 of Trump’s America

Washington, DC, June 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Link to ThinkCareBelieve's Article: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/06/27/week-23-of-trumps-america/

ThinkCareBelieve has written an article covering all the events of Week 23 of America journey under President Trump's leadership. This has been an incredible week. We had some great victories: Putting out the fire (literally) in Iran, countries agreeing to pay their fair share at the NATO Summit, The Supreme Court decision upholding the Constitution and Separation of Powers, the signing of the epic new trade agreement with China, the signing of the Historic Peace Agreement between Rwanda and Congo bringing Peace to the Indo-Pacific Region for the first time in 30 years, money from tariffs keeps coming into the United States offsetting the national debt, GE making $500T investment moving manufacturing from China to America, huge strides in MAHA Health, Maryland man Garcia going back to a third party prison, and “Alligator Alcatraz” went under construction in Florida and will be finished next week and open to take prisoners. As AG Pam Bondi said: “You should all feel safer now!”

The article illustrates how while the Trump Administration has been bringing about epic Peace, the economy is stronger than it’s ever been and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum tells us, “Summer gas prices are the lowest they’ve been in FOUR years thanks to POTUS’s Energy Dominance Agenda! Lower energy prices are making it far more affordable to travel just in time for the 4th of July.” The article shows that the S&P and Nasdaq hit all time highs this week despite doom and gloom naysayers, and top economists agree that President Trump's tariff policies have been wildly successful, perhaps outsmarting everyone. The article shows how a reporter at a press conference asked POTUS whether he thought the media will finally give him credit where it is due, and he replied, "No, the media will never give me credit, but the people give me credit, that's why I'm here... that's more important to me."

Americans are fully behind the One Big Beautiful Bill and ThinkCareBelieve's article shows the many numerous ways the OBBB will improve the lives of Americans and spur us into a supercharged economy for the future. The article also covers how President Trump expertly handled the Iran~Israel 12-Day War, and how the American B-2 Bomber pilots are to be heralded as the incredible heroes they are. The article also touches on the media's mishandling of that coverage, while President Trump's steady hand helped bring a ceasefire and an end to what could have easily been WWIII. President Trump stands for Peace and the article covers the myriad of ways he has worked tirelessly to bring about trade and peace agreements for a time of peace and prosperity for all.

ThinkCareBelieve's article has Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s work wearing four different hats this week, and Border Czar Tom Homan’s sacrifice to keep his family safe while he performs his duties making our country safe. The article covers FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino stating that the United States is on track for its lowest m*rder rate on record and SecDef Pete Hegseth set the Press straight on an epic Press Conference Also in the article is Attorney General Pam Bondi announcing that the U.S. Department of Justice prosecuted MS-13 & TdA Members, seized thousands of illegal guns from the cartels, extradited key cartel leaders into U.S. prisons, arrested 205 child predators in a single operation, and DEA executed the largest Fentanyl bust in its history across four states.

This has been an amazing week and ThinkCareBelieve’s article highlights the powerful transformation that transcends division. Politics is being replaced with diplomacy. But it is even more impactful than this. This is a masterclass in how we step forward into the Golden Age. The transformation is occurring by faith, that we leave the mindset of conflict, and earnestly move into emotional balance, motivated by a willingness for working together toward our common good. We are unlearning the tendency to feed on conflict in favor of something greater. We are being shown how to rise above old conflicts that became pitfalls. We’ve shined so much Light that we saw the truth, and took what we learned and used it to rise above and choose to do things a different way. We acknowledge mistakes, applying the wisdom of Solomon and move forward, keeping our hearts open with Love for humanity. An amazing deep recovery. A miraculous occurrence.

ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

