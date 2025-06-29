Cardiovascular Information System Market to Reach USD 2.8 Billion by 2032, Driven by Digital Health Advancements and Growing Cardiac Care Needs – SNS Insider

Austin, June 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiovascular Information System Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Cardiovascular Information System Market was valued at USD 1.24 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period of 2024–2032.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the need for extensive data management in cardiac care are driving the growth of the global cardiovascular information system market. Emerging technologies including cloud-based solutions, artificial intelligence, and EHR interoperability, are filling clinical workflows. Furthermore, increasing digitization of healthcare, in addition to an improved patient outcomes plan, is anticipated to propel widespread adoption of CVIS across hospitals & specialty care centers.





The U.S. cardiovascular information system market was estimated at USD 0.33 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 0.73 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.64% during the forecast period of 2024-2032

The North American cardiovascular information system market is dominated by the U.S., attributable to high-end healthcare infrastructure combined with high acceptance of electronic health records and huge investments in digital health technologies. The major CVIS vendors based in this country, coupled with the large number of cardiovascular procedures performed, are continuing to drive the U.S. to a commanding lead in the region.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Philips Healthcare (IntelliSpace Cardiovascular, Xcelera)

Siemens Healthineers (syngo Dynamics, syngo.via)

GE Healthcare (Centricity Cardio Enterprise, MUSE Cardiology Information System)

McKesson Corporation (McKesson Cardiology, Horizon Cardiology)

Agfa Healthcare (IMPAX CV, Enterprise Imaging for Cardiology)

Fujifilm Medical Systems (Synapse Cardiovascular, Synapse VNA)

LUMEDX Corporation (CardioStar, HealthView CVIS)

Cerner Corporation (PowerChart Cardiovascular, CVNet)

Merge Healthcare (an IBM Company) (Merge Cardio, Merge Hemo)

Digisonics Inc. (DigiView, DigiNet Pro)

Cardiovascular Information System Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.24 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 2.8 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.4% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis:

Based on the System, the CVIS Segment Leads the Market

In 2023, the cardiovascular information system (CVIS) segment held the highest market share due to the fact that it supports the management, storage, and analysis of cardiovascular data from multiple modalities. By enabling image archiving, real-time access, and clinical EHR integration, CVIS boosts workflow efficiency in cardiac care. Use has also grown, due to the growing need for centralized data management and interoperability within healthcare settings.

Web-Based Segment Dominates the Market by Mode of Operation

The web-based segment accounted for the largest share in 2023 with a 73% market share, owing to the ease with which this type of system can be deployed, its scalability, and cost-effectiveness. These are essential systems for timely decision-making in cardiovascular care, and their connectivity helps provide real-time access to patient data from various locations. Because they demand little to no infrastructure and integrate easily with existing hospital networks, healthcare providers are increasingly opting for a web-based system.

By End User, the Hospitals Segment dominated the Cardiovascular Information System Market

The hospital segment accounted for the highest share of the CVIS market in 2023. Due to the high number of cardiovascular procedures carried out in a hospital setting, as well as the healthcare organizations' demand for integrated data management systems. SCV and other partners' healthcare professionals, complex imaging workflows, imaging data, and patient records that hospitals manage require comprehensive solutions such as CVIS.

Cardiovascular Information System Market Segmentation

By Mode Of Operation

Web-based

Cloud-based

On-site

By System

CVIS

CPACS

By End User

Hospitals Large Hospitals Medium-sized Hospitals Small Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Regional Trends:

North America to Dominate Cardiovascular Information System Market; Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

The cardiovascular information system (CVIS) market was dominated by North America in 2023, with 37% market share, owing to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and early adoption of health IT systems in this region. From the perspective of the growth factors, major industry presence, solid government support & initiatives for EHR, and large investment in hospitals' digitization were a few that complemented the market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period in the cardiovascular information system market. Some of the major factors driving the growth of the cardiovascular diagnostics market are rapid urbanization, increasing healthcare spending, and increasing awareness of the importance of good cardiovascular health.

