LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

30 June 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 27 June 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 410.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 425.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 419.941633

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 934,313 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,811,494 have voting rights and 3,536,309 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 419.941633 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 512 410.50 08:15:21 LSE 316 416.00 09:46:26 LSE 600 414.50 11:20:47 LSE 242 412.50 11:20:49 LSE 179 419.50 13:36:29 LSE 165 419.50 13:36:29 LSE 258 419.50 13:36:29 LSE 191 419.50 13:36:29 LSE 57 419.50 13:36:29 LSE 10 419.50 13:36:29 LSE 258 419.50 13:36:29 LSE 191 419.50 13:36:29 LSE 67 419.50 13:36:29 LSE 124 419.50 13:36:29 LSE 726 418.00 13:48:45 LSE 256 418.00 13:48:45 LSE 818 420.00 13:51:45 LSE 953 420.00 13:51:45 LSE 637 419.00 13:53:55 LSE 290 419.00 13:53:55 LSE 646 419.50 14:30:10 LSE 841 419.00 14:32:03 LSE 830 419.00 14:32:03 LSE 639 419.00 14:33:04 LSE 59 419.00 14:33:04 LSE 825 419.00 14:33:04 LSE 365 418.50 14:34:32 LSE 613 425.00 14:53:57 LSE 3 424.50 15:27:23 LSE 782 424.50 15:27:23 LSE 200 425.00 15:45:32 LSE 58 425.00 15:45:32 LSE 258 425.00 15:45:32 LSE 258 425.00 15:45:32 LSE 226 425.00 15:45:33 LSE 770 424.00 15:53:15 LSE 202 424.00 15:53:15 LSE 94 424.50 16:07:20 LSE 203 424.50 16:11:20 LSE 258 424.50 16:11:20 LSE 20 424.50 16:11:21 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800



H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.