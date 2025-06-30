Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 27 June 2025 it had purchased a total of 10,671 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased10,671--
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)518.00p--
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)514.50p--
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)516.42p--

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 364,957,369 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 364,957,369.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
CurrencyGBP


Transaction Date Trade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
27-06-202513:49:22GBp283518.00XLONxHaN@kexxvW
27-06-202511:25:52GBp243517.00XLONxHaN@keqBk$
27-06-202511:20:29GBp194517.50XLONxHaN@kerteH
27-06-202511:13:10GBp250518.00XLONxHaN@kermFB
27-06-202511:08:05GBp229517.00XLONxHaN@kerz2S
27-06-202511:08:05GBp236517.50XLONxHaN@kerzEG
27-06-202511:02:55GBp455515.50XLONxHaN@kercU3
27-06-202510:51:42GBp479515.00XLONxHaN@keriXC
27-06-202510:51:38GBp314515.50XLONxHaN@keriZ3
27-06-202510:26:14GBp294515.50XLONxHaN@kerR6K
27-06-202510:19:07GBp167516.00XLONxHaN@ker4U3
27-06-202510:15:24GBp212516.50XLONxHaN@ker3Ll
27-06-202510:10:43GBp275517.00XLONxHaN@kerFvq
27-06-202510:03:14GBp193517.50XLONxHaN@ker9LM
27-06-202510:03:14GBp259517.50XLONxHaN@ker9LV
27-06-202509:56:15GBp192517.50XLONxHaN@kesmYf
27-06-202509:49:00GBp301517.00XLONxHaN@keswxD
27-06-202509:48:31GBp411517.00XLONxHaN@keswP$
27-06-202509:36:50GBp287516.50XLONxHaN@kesXtd
27-06-202509:30:02GBp218516.50XLONxHaN@kesgDH
27-06-202509:28:31GBp74516.00XLONxHaN@keshHf
27-06-202509:28:31GBp62516.00XLONxHaN@keshHg
27-06-202509:28:31GBp174516.00XLONxHaN@keshHi
27-06-202509:18:01GBp237516.00XLONxHaN@kesGnY
27-06-202509:15:20GBp341516.50XLONxHaN@kesUo5
27-06-202509:11:23GBp563517.00XLONxHaN@kesTUP
27-06-202509:08:14GBp161517.00XLONxHaN@kesOMU
27-06-202509:03:56GBp233516.50XLONxHaN@kes4vk
27-06-202508:45:00GBp188515.50XLONxHaN@ketqdm
27-06-202508:40:24GBp203514.50XLONxHaN@ketmfC
27-06-202508:40:24GBp335514.50XLONxHaN@ketmfJ
27-06-202508:35:49GBp346515.00XLONxHaN@ketyNa
27-06-202508:24:07GBp216515.00XLONxHaN@ketWnT
27-06-202508:22:51GBp229515.00XLONxHaN@ketX7w
27-06-202508:16:43GBp156515.00XLONxHaN@kethp@
27-06-202508:16:43GBp16515.00XLONxHaN@kethp0
27-06-202508:16:01GBp225515.00XLONxHaN@kethKP
27-06-202508:10:31GBp265516.50XLONxHaN@ketKw7
27-06-202508:06:03GBp312517.50XLONxHaN@ketG5M
27-06-202508:03:35GBp343517.50XLONxHaN@ketVzt
27-06-202508:03:35GBp500518.00XLONxHaN@ketVzv

