Bitget Lists NodeOps (NODE) for Spot Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of NodeOps (NODE) in the Innovation, AI, and DePIN Zone, adding it to spot trading. NodeOps is a DePIN infrastructure platform. Trading for the NODE/USDT pair will begin on 30 June 2025, 10:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from 1 July 2025, 11:00 (UTC).

NodeOps is building a full-stack solution to make make decentralized computing simple, reliable, and accessible at scale. Its architecture is built on two layers: the foundational NodeOps Network protocol, which coordinates decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN), and a suite of user-facing products, including NodeOps Cloud, Console, Agent Terminal, Staking Hub, and Security Hub, that streamlines deployment and management. At the core of the ecosystem is the NODE token, which powers coordination, rewards real work, and governs the network. With a revenue-backed mint-and-burn model, NODE ensures sustainable value, secures the infrastructure, and enables access to premium features, aligning incentives and supporting long-term growth across the NodeOps ecosystem. NodeOps Network has built the foundation for sustainable infrastructure coordination that scales with actual demand while maintaining the decentralization and cost advantages that make Web3 infrastructure superior to traditional cloud services.

Bitget continues to expand its offerings, positioning itself as a leading platform for cryptocurrency trading. The exchange has established a reputation for innovative solutions that empower users to explore crypto within a secure CeDeFi ecosystem. With an extensive selection of over 800 cryptocurrency broadening and a commitment to broaden its offerings to more than 900 trading pairs, Bitget connects users to various ecosystems, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and TON. The addition of NodeOps into Bitget’s portfolio marks a significant step toward expanding its ecosystem by embracing niche communities and fostering innovation in decentralized economies, further solidifying its role as a gateway to diverse Web3 projects and cultural movements.

For more details on NodeOps, visit here.

