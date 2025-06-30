Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 23 June 2025 – 27 June 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 26:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|16,710,000
|15.92
|263,675,000
|23 June 2025
|200,000
|16.40
|3,280,000
|24 June 2025
|190,000
|16.59
|3,152,100
|25 June 2025
|180,000
|16.49
|2,968,200
|26 June 2025
|180,000
|16.68
|3,002,400
|27 June 2025
|170,000
|16.83
|2,861,100
|Total, week number 26
|920,000
|16.59
|15,263,800
|Accumulated under the program
|17,630,000
|15.96
|278,938,800
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 21,875,696 own shares corresponding to 1.51 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachments