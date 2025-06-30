Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 23 June 2025 – 27 June 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 26:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement16,710,00015.92263,675,000
23 June 2025200,00016.403,280,000
24 June 2025190,00016.593,152,100
25 June 2025180,00016.492,968,200
26 June 2025180,00016.683,002,400
27 June 2025170,00016.832,861,100
Total, week number 26920,00016.5915,263,800
Accumulated under the program17,630,00015.96278,938,800

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 21,875,696 own shares corresponding to 1.51 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

