Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 26
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 26:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|7,250,338
|230.5860
|1,671,826,202
|23 June 2025
|175,184
|253.1630
|44,350,107
|24 June 2025
|191,968
|258.7310
|49,668,073
|25 June 2025
|50,000
|257.8930
|12,894,650
|26 June 2025
|50,000
|255.8267
|12,791,335
|27 June 2025
|50,000
|258.6284
|12,931,420
|Total accumulated over week 26
|517,152
|256.4731
|132,635,585
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|7,767,490
|232.3095
|1,804,461,787
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.930% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
