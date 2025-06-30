COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 35/2025 - June 30, 2025
On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025.
The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 26, 2025, to August 15, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 250m.
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|300,001
|542.30
|162,691,543
|June 23, 2025
|4,000
|536.37
|2.145.470
|June 24, 2025
|18,797
|530.16
|9.965.419
|June 25, 2025
|20,000
|519.50
|10.389.978
|June 26, 2025
|10,728
|511.44
|5.486.711
|June 27, 2025
|8,049
|512.73
|4.127.002
|Total accumulated under the program
|361,575
|538.77
|194,806,123
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 494,897 shares, corresponding to 1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
