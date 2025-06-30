COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 35/2025 - June 30, 2025





On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025.

The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 26, 2025, to August 15, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 250m.



The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:

Number of



Shares Average purchase price DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 300,001 542.30 162,691,543 June 23, 2025 4,000 536.37 2.145.470 June 24, 2025 18,797 530.16 9.965.419 June 25, 2025 20,000 519.50 10.389.978 June 26, 2025 10,728 511.44 5.486.711 June 27, 2025 8,049 512.73 4.127.002 Total accumulated under the program 361,575 538.77 194,806,123





With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 494,897 shares, corresponding to 1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:

Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)

E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com

Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

