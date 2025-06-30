Redwood Logistics Showcases OTM, WMS & GTM Integrations at Oracle OTM SIG 2025

CHICAGO, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest growing fourth party logistics (4PL) providers in North America, will present a series of speaking sessions at the Oracle Transportation Management Special Interest Group (OTM SIG) 2025 User Conference, taking place July 27–30 in Minneapolis, MN. Redwood will spotlight its Oracle WMS Cloud implementation and share 3PL-centric strategies across Oracle WMS, OTM and GTM platforms. Sessions will feature real-world applications from Redwood and its customers, demonstrating how integrated logistics systems drive greater performance across warehousing and transportation.

“Redwood’s journey to unify warehouse operations using Oracle WMS Cloud is more than a systems upgrade; it’s a foundational transformation that’s unlocking value for our customers,” said Bill Warrington, Senior Director of Warehousing & Distribution, Redwood. “We’re excited to share our insights and show how modern WMS and OTM strategies can simplify complexity, improve accuracy and build stronger supply chains for the future.”

Bill Warrington and Alba Hinojosa, Director of Safety and Quality, Redwood, will present “Redwood’s Journey to Oracle WMS Cloud: Internal Transformation to External Implementation” on Monday, July 28, at 2:15 p.m CT. The session will explore how Redwood consolidated operations across five U.S. distribution centers, improving inventory accuracy by up to 45% and boosting on-time shipments by 25%. Key topics include real-time tracking, labor optimization and integration with upstream systems via Redwood’s proprietary integration platform, RedwoodConnect™.

On Tuesday, July 29, at 10:30 a.m. CT, Julia Smith, Director of Logistics at Forward Air, and Eric Cooper, Solutions Architect at Redwood, will present “Network Routing Optimization: Strategies for Dynamic Environments.” The discussion will focus on enhancing routing logic in Oracle OTM to adapt to changing business constraints, improve visibility, and enable smarter, faster decisions.

In addition to these co-presented sessions, Redwood customers Hormel Foods and HarbisonWalker International (HWI) will also present at the conference on the following topics:

Hormel: “Hormel’s Journey: Selecting the Right TMS,” will be held Tuesday, July 29, at 11:30 a.m. CT

HWI: “HWI Packs Efficiency into Parcel Shipping” on Wednesday, July 30, at 10:50 a.m. CT

Redwood invites attendees to network at several hosted events throughout the week, including a welcome reception co-hosted with FreightWaves on Monday and a customer appreciation outing on Wednesday. For more information about Redwood’s presence at the conference, visit the Redwood OTM SIG 2025 event page.

