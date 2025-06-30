Saliva Collection and Diagnostics Market to Hit USD 1235.11 Million by 2032 Amid Growing Adoption of Non-Invasive Testing Technologies – SNS Insider

Austin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saliva Collection and Diagnostics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Saliva Collection and Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 819.29 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1235.11 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.70% from 2024 to 2032. The rapid trend of non-invasive testing, point-of-care testing, and utilization of saliva for testing in disease detection and wellness, and beauty industries has driven the global saliva collection and diagnostics market.

The U.S. saliva collection and diagnostics market was estimated to be valued at USD 273.98 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 404.96 million by 2032, growing at a steady CAGR predominantly on account of early adoption of salivary diagnostics, high public awareness, and continuous clinical validation of saliva as a diagnostic medium.





Market Overview

The saliva collection and diagnostics market is witnessing a shifting trend in early disease diagnosis, especially in infectious diseases, hormonal disorders, and cancer. Saliva diagnostics are cheaper, painless, and safer compared to traditional blood tests. It has allowed them to become particularly useful in paediatric, geriatric, and high-volume screening settings. Spit tests continue to be added to the market as regulatory approvals expand and clinical performance is bolstered through numerous studies, prompting healthcare providers to include such tests in diagnostic algorithms and remote patient monitoring workflows.

Moreover, increasing consumer focus on personal health and wellness, supported by the expansion in direct-to-consumer (DTC) testing and preventive care, is also promoting the use of saliva-based diagnostics. Key players are also growing their product range with at-home collection kits that support telehealth services and digital diagnostics. Together, these trends are helping to drive global market expansion in both the clinical and non-clinical arenas.

Saliva Collection and Diagnostics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 819.29 million Market Size by 2032 US$ 1235.11 million CAGR (2024–2032) 4.70% U.S. Market 2024 USD 273.98 million U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 404.96 million Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Site of Collection

The submandibular/sublingual gland collection segment held the largest share of the market in 2023, which was 50.21%. It is due to this that this dominance is attributed to, and it's the large volume that is secreted from these glands, which makes them preferable for reliable sample collection in several diagnostic tests. Through their anatomic locations, it is possible to collect samples without the need for stimulation, facilitating precise representation of analyte concentrations.

By Application

Disease Diagnostics dominated with a market share of 88.14% in 2023, due to increased utilization of saliva for the detection of diseases, such as COVID-19, HIV, cancer, and endocrine diseases. Utilization of molecular diagnostic platforms and regulatory approval for saliva-based disease detection further supported the segment’s dominance.

By End User

Diagnostic Laboratories accounted for a substantial market share of 78.52% in 2023, being the central nodes for the analysis and validation of the samples. Their system can process saliva samples at a high volume and advanced molecular technologies with standardization and clinical care.

Saliva Collection and Diagnostics Market Segmentation

By Site of Collection

Parotid Gland Collection

Submandibular/Sublingual Gland Collection

Others

By Application

Disease Diagnostics

Forensic Applications

Research

By End User

Dentistry

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Regional Analysis

The demand for saliva sample collection and diagnostics is highest in North America, with 46.24% market share in 2023, and the U.S. held the largest share. Such market leadership is attributed to a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure in the region, broad uptake of molecular diagnostics, and unceasing investments toward research. The dominance of leading players and encouraging government support for saliva-based testing has also reinforced its dominance.

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing regional segment due to increasing awareness about non-invasive diagnostics, rising medical expenditure, and an upsurge in clinical trials. There are also a growing number of countries, including China, India, and South Korea, that have an increased requirement for saliva testing for infectious disease monitoring and public health screening.

The Latest Saliva Collection and Diagnostic Market News

December 2023 – ZRT Laboratory added its new Steroid LC-MS Hormone Profile 7, which allows clinicians to simultaneously measure seven hormones important for detecting and correcting imbalances in a single saliva sample with LC-MS/MS.

August 2023 – Salimetrics introduced the Saliva Collection Aid 2.0 for enhancing patient compliance and comfort in the collection of self-sampling for at-home diagnostics.

July 2023 – DNA Genotek announced the launch of OMNIgene ORAL OM-120, a saliva collection kit, for use in infectious disease testing with a pathogen inactivation feature.

