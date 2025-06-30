Immune Health Supplements Market Size to Reach USD 56.23 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Health Awareness and Preventive Wellness Trends – SNS Insider

Austin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immune Health Supplements Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, the global Immune Health Supplements Market was valued at USD 26.98 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 56.23 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.32% during the forecast period 2025–2032.”

The increasing trend towards preventive health and lifestyle-related immune conditions, combined with the aging global population, is driving demand for immune health supplements around the world. Added public health concerns prompted by the COVID-19 virus, and the interest across the US in natural and organic products also boosts uptake, especially for health-conscious consumers who want to support immunity year-round.





The U.S. immune health supplements market was worth USD 8.43 billion in 2024, and is predicted to touch USD 17.44 billion by 2032. This is mainly attributed to the strong adoption of the products across all age groups, increased disposable income, and the strong product innovation by the leading nutraceutical brands, catering to the surging demand for functional, clean-label, and personalized immunity boosting products.

Market Overview

Immune health supplements have been growing at a strong rate across the globe as consumers turn to preventive health. An increase in chronic health conditions, increased understanding of the benefits of immune support, and a burgeoning e-commerce landscape have helped dietary supplements gain momentum. Government-supported wellness initiatives and growing consumer education on nutrition supporting immunity are further driving product demand.

The use of cutting-edge science and formulas, including probiotics, botanicals, and adaptogens, within supplements has also resulted in an expanding selection of targeted products. Leading industry participants are investing in developing clean-label, non-GMO, and plant-based formulas to meet changing consumer requirements. “In addition, product availability from online and offline retail channels has increased accessibility, supporting overall market growth.

Immune Health Supplements Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 26.98 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 56.23 billion CAGR (2025–2032) 8.32% U.S. Market in 2024 USD 8.43 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 17.44 billion Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product

The market share of vitamin and mineral supplements was in 2024 of 38.60%. These are popular for their known health benefits, particularly for increasing the immune system’s capacity with nutrients such as Vitamin C, D, and Zinc. Probiotic supplements are the most rapidly expanding category, owing to growing scientific belief and consumer trust in the gut-immune system connection.

By Formulation

The capsules contributed to the larger share of 35.56% in 2024 in the market because of features such as easy-to-fix the dose and extended shelf life. Among the various forms, powder-based growth is expected to be the fastest, especially in the case of fitness-conscious and elderly individuals who want convenience.

By Source Type

The synthetic segment held 74.14% share of the market in 2024 due to cost-effectiveness, stability, and low cost and availability of raw materials.

Natural-source supplements, on the other hand, are quickly becoming the fastest-growing subsegment because natural products featuring clean labels and plant-based ingredients are attracting health-conscious consumers.

Immune Health Supplements Market Segmentation

By Product

Vitamin & Mineral Supplements Vitamin A Supplements Vitamin D Supplements Vitamin B complex Supplements Multivitamins Selenium Supplements Zinc Supplements Others

Amino Acids

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Herbal Supplements

Probiotic Supplements

Others

By Formulation

Capsules

Tablets

Powder

Liquid

Softgels

Others

By Source Type

Natural

Synthetic

By Mode of Medication

Prescription-based

Self-medication

By Distribution Channel

Offline Pharmacies & Drug Stores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Others

Online

Regional Analysis

North America dominated as the largest immune health supplements market in 2024, with a share of 35.36% due to increased adoption of health supplements accompanied by an advanced distribution network, as well as a well-defined regulatory framework associated with nutraceuticals. The U.S. remains a growing market with an aging population, spending on healthcare, and health-related trends.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region due to an increase in disposable incomes, urbanization, and increasing consumer awareness about health and wellness in China, India, and Japan. E-commerce moving to shopping and the acceptance of the Western style of eating also cast a big influence on the regional development.

Recent Developments

March 2024 - Garden of Life, by Nestlé Health Science, expanded its offering of immune support products designed to support skin and digestive health, which are USDA Organic Certified and Non-GMO verified.

August 2024 – MegaFood launched its new Superfood Mushroom line featuring 100% fruiting body mushrooms to support the body’s natural defense.

February 2024 – NOW Foods introduced an Sambucus (elderberry) + zinc lozenge supplement, taking advantage of increasing demand for convenient and palatable immune system boosters.

May 2024 – Nature’s Bounty launched a gummy vitamin C with echinacea, for taste and traditional immune-boosting botanicals.

